Baxter Black: If Herefords were black
If Herefords were black and Angus were red
would breeders of Herefords breed Angus instead?
I mean, would the people who bred Herefords first
be now breeding Angus if things were reversed.
Or would they be loyal to red, white and true
To color of cowlick be always true blue?
If such were the case would they dis all the blacks,
Tell jokes about prolapse, compare them to Yaks
More suited for saddle or wearin’ a yoke
Than stubbornly breeding until they go broke.
And those of the Aberdeen Angus cartel,
would they tout maternal endowments, as well,
Promoting their native resistence to thorns,
while cursing as mutants those not sprouting horns.
Just draggin’ their sheath through the cheatgrass and burrs
like leaky ol’ bass boats nobody insures.
Debate would rage on like it does anyway
if South had worn blue or the North had worn gray,
Or if Henry Ford had been Hank Chevrolet
You’d still be a Ford man… or would you, today?
So if Herefords were black and Angus were red
would breeders of Herefords breed Angus instead?
The question begs deep philosophical thought
but don’t get disgruntled or get overwrought
The breeders of purebreds run true to the grain
And efforts to change them would just be in vain
And not ’cause they think other cattle are bad
“I’m stickin’ with this one, ’cause that’s what Dad had.”
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
North Dakota considers making state beef checkoff voluntary
Representative Sebastian Ertelt of Lisbon introduced a bill in the North Dakota House of Representatives to make the state beef checkoff voluntary.