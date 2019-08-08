Baxter Black: The Feedlot Hand

Life is just a bowl of cherries to a first rate feedlot hand,

All the gates swing free and easy, every day’s precisely planned.

The boss is always pleasant and lavish with his praise.

And when your wife demands it, you get another raise.

The pickup that you’re furnished came off the showroom floor,

The horses all are gentle and facilities top drawer,

The alleys lay so perfect when you’re pushin’ to the scale

You only need to set one gate then put’em in the mail!

The feed truck drivers thank you and insist you’re always right

And when you have to block their way, they’re patient and polite.

Plus, loadin’ fats is easy through you’re tired as you can be.

‘Cause the truckers all are helpful…and say, “Oh, please, let me!”

The barn where they get processed is as modern as they come,

Every hot shot’s always workin’, ain’t no pandemonium.

The crowdin’ alleys built so good the cattle flow like wine.

They almost fairly work themselves, they wait to get in line.

And on those days when rain or dust or snow get in the way

The boss says, “Take it easy, heck, they’ll wait another day.”

On holidays like Christmas when you work the extra mile

The overtime they pay makes all the hardship seem worthwhile.

No feedlot cowboy worries ‘bout his job security

They rarely ever lay one off, too valuable, ya see.

I’ve heard’em say about the boss, “When all is said and done

It’s hard to take his money ‘cause I’m havin’ so much fun!”

Oh, there are days, they’d all agree that go against the grain,

Receivin’ bawlin weaners in November’s freezin’ rain

Or checkin’ pens in early March is really not that great

When it takes a front end loader just to open up a gate.

But, all in all, they love their work. The way their mufflers smell,

The Terramycin on their hands, the Holstein steers from hell,

Scoopin’ out the rainy bunks, a calvy heifer mess

And the profound satisfaction when you lance a big abscess.

The glamour of their work ensures an application glut.

Though many hear the calling, just a handful make the cut.

And he puts his heart into it and stays above the mob

So he don’t have to give this up and get a real job.