Baxter Black: The young politician
He rose in the class, hand over his heart
And spoke of his future career
“The political ring’s where I’ll throw my hat
I love the applause and the cheers.”
“I’ll learn all the buzzwords, and then make some up
Like mandate and flexible goals.
Ecoelastic alternative tax
With built-in confusing loopholes.
“Inflation, deflation, reliable source
I’ll climb the political rungs
And dazzle the voters with rhetorical quotes
And the art of speaking in tongues.
I’ll master the impasse and walk on the fence
I’ll be brilliant, incisive and wise
When it comes the time to put conscience aside
I’ll vote for the best compromise.”
He told all his friends ‘bout running for “Pres”
The word got around in no time
His high-school adviser took him aside
And laid all his doubts on the line.
“I doubt that you’ll ever be President, son.”
He said, and I’m sure that he meant it.
“But with your attendance record so poor,
You might have a chance for the Senate!”
Go Vote! And remember, “Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat” – Christopher Earle
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User