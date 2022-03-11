Couch: Fall River Shooting Complex caused fire, houses noxious weeds, flies tattered flag

The recent edition of the TSLN, story of the State Game, Fish, and Parks never take NO for an answer on the ‘Shooting range in western South Dakota”. Please refer the the wording of SB 175. Along side that article is a picture of a cowboy hatted supporter of our great nation’s freedoms.

The American flag flown at the Fall River shooting range is in rough shape. Ken Couch has personally donated two flags after seeing torn flags on the flagpole. Ken Couch

Courtesy photo

I’m including photos taken last week at the Fall River Shooting Complex just off Highway 79, north of Hot Springs. This deplorable display of our American flag is most disturbing, when we have a State agency that shows such a callous disregard for what that flag stands for, that agency does not DESERVE one dollar of taxpayer monies.

This complex did not have adequate fire mitigation, that resulted in a several hundred acre fire on private ranch property a few years back. It is also home to patches of noxious weeds, and had to be remodeled to meet shooting range standards. Thank you for your reporting on this issue, please keep looking into this “shooting range in western South Dakota,” as it appears the state is not being very transparent.

Ken Couch

Buffalo Gap, SD