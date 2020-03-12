Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude:
Big calf, little calf
Red calf, black calf
Bull calf, heifer calf
Anyone have an extra calf?
Milk cow’s calf, short-eared calf
Wait a minute, she has two calves
Forward calf, backward calf
Won’t that heifer ever calve?
AI calf, bull bred calf
Who is throwing white on calves?
Ugly calf, pretty calf
Will likely keep that heifer calf.
Cold calf, wet calf
Welcome to the porch, calf
Dumb calf, smart calf
Stay with your mom, calf
First calf, last calf
Every cow in-between’s calf
Healthy calves, doctored calves
Had to rope that calf.
My calf, your calf
Sometimes hard to tell whose calf
Full calf, hungry calf
Honey, will you feed that calf?
Displayed calves, hidden calves
Did that cow ever calve?
Slow calves, fast calves
Whew, finally got a tag in that calf!
Recorded in the book calves
No idea who they are calves
Smelly, make-your-eyes-water calf
Yep, that’s a scoured calf.
Wise, old cow’s calves
Young, dumb heifer’s calves
Every kind of mother to calves
Are you out of the neighbor’s bull, calf?
Early calves, late calves
Planned calves, “oops” calves
Lots of money wrapped up in calves
Really tired because of calves.
Running, jumping, playing calves
Mama cows who love their calves
Way of life depends on calves
Thank you Lord, for the task of tending calves