Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Weaning
The trucks are long gone
Help went home
Rancher walks the pen of calves
Silent and alone
He unsaddles his horse
Checks every gate
Says goodnight to all
A responding chorus of deafening bawls
Heads to the house
Tired yet content
Another year done
Time well spent
Cold supper, hot shower
Off to bed he goes
A certain assurance to be found
In those fresh-weaned calves’ lowes
Before the morning’s first glow of light
He rolls over and his brain registers silence
Two hours later he lurches out of sleep’s trance
Praying they all just paused at once by happenstance
Runs for the door expecting the worst
His corral looks like a payloader drove through it
The yard is so silent it could have been muted
He may, or may not, have stopped and cursed
Not a calf one to be seen
Wait, there’s the bum in the yard once again
Where’s his wife this time, yelling he can die of bloat
Here she comes now, with his hat and coat
Where to begin, what to do
Maybe read the Farmer’s Almanac?
Is there a preferred fresh-weaned calf recovery method
Based on the phase of the moon?
He calls Jim, John, Ed and Frank
They all weaned this week, too
Between them, six crooked portable panels are not in use
He sends the wife, they will have to do
His saddle horse is still in, with pinned ears
Unimpressed with the extended work hours before vacation begins
Over the hill they go, man and horse in matched irritation
Following clues of the calves’ generation direction
Everyone is finally back in the half corral, half portable panel setup
His wife has them secured in what appears to be six different ways
He’s not saying a word, just praying they stay
Then eventually come apart when he gets to that day
He counts, and counts, then one more time
Maybe he carried an eight, instead of a nine
Or missed one in that last truck’s sort
No matter how he does it, he is one calf short
One black calf, maybe a baldy
Heifer or steer, he doesn’t know
Either way, finding needle in a haystack
Would be less likely to make one a maniac
He heads to the house
Last night’s rest long worn out
Pondering his options as he plods by the old celler
When that last calf jumps out and flat scares the feller
His heartrate begins to level
While getting her in the pen
Then, he counts once more
Just to be extra, extra sure
Finally, the second day of weaning is done
Like the rest of the year, it’s a been a harder-than-usual job
He makes a mental note to show both wife and horse positive affection
And to sleep with his window cracked that night as an extra form of protection