Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: A new year

I can’t help but be excited to flip the calendar to a new year. I know it really doesn’t change anything. It is just one more day following the previous.

But, I am hopeful. Prayerful that the upcoming year will pass a with a little, or a lot, less turbulence. Fewer breakdowns. More people standing behind their word once it has been given. Weather events that bring more than vengeful feeling wind speeds.

I’m sitting here, eyeing the wet spots in my ceiling as continued impacts of two December storms show up. The hay corral is fairly empty. We will be scraping the bottom, hard, by the time calving is over. Corn is high with local supplies dwindling. I have spent two days trying to get my first grader to read the word, “in” correctly, and am fully exasperated when it comes to that kid and word in combination. A few weeks back my husband said he had no idea a person could spend so much money just to have a lineup of seemingly perpetually broken-down equipment.

Our entire year has gone like the couple paragraphs above. We’ve earned every one step forward to be followed by two steps back. And, so has nearly everyone else we have talked to. It is a challenging time for the working person, for those whose occupations rely on favorable weather in any way, and for anyone who uses diesel fuel.

Prior to writing this column, I was working in my 2022 planner, where I keep all my pertinent meat business stuff, double checking everyone had paid, been called, etc… I like to write Bible verses in it as they help keep me focused on God and what life is all about.

Each month begins with a blank page, and my goal was to fill these with Bible verses. The very first verse I wrote on the January 2022 blank page was 2 Timothy 2:3, which says, “You therefore must endure hardship as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.”

Shortly after I wrote Galatians 6:9. “And let us now grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.”

Next was Psalm 37:7-8.

“Rest in the Lord, and wait patiently for Him;

Do not fret because of him who prospers in his way,

Because of the man who brings wicked schemes to pass.

Cease from anger, and forsake wrath;

Do not fret – it only causes harm.”

The final verse I wrote was John 3:16. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that who so ever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

I have been looking at these verses for 12 months, but today the realization of what our year entailed, and the fact that God placed these verses, in this order, in a place I would read them repeatedly, hit me.

It’s an imperfect world, to be certain. But, we belong to an eternal God, who already knows how it all plays out, and who loves us and cares for us every step along the way. Even so much as to place perfect reminders where we will find them exactly when we need them.

Happy New Year, and God Bless.