Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: A Small Business in December

Six years into selling retail beef and pork, and I was somewhat prepared for the December small business rush. It started mid-summer, inventorying popular cuts and slowly adding Prime Rib roasts and Smoked Hams to my freezer.

At least I thought I was prepared. The rush still hit just before Thanksgiving, and while I was far more organized and ready than in year’s past, there really is no sure-fire way to know what is coming. You cannot pre-determine what people are going to want, what size they’re going to want it cut, and when they’re going to want it.

My entire stockpile of Prime Ribs were gone before Thanksgiving, and I had to scramble to get more before Christmas. When a regular customer asked me, “So, when do I need to order my prime rib?” I told her right then if she wanted the last one available for the year.

I just picked them all up last week, and they will all go out the door on December 16, along with the few Ribeye steaks that were able to be cut after the prime rib orders were done. Boxes of Smoked hams are scattered about our walk-in freezer, sorted by size and ready for people to order between now and December 16.

My point in all this isn’t to highlight sales, but to shine light on the people who give me their business. Any news outlet you turn on, or any scroll through social media, will highlight all the divisive aspects of society. The story is that no one can get along. The whole works is going to pot. And it is, by and large, when we look at the big picture.

But, in local communities, specifically my little farmer’s market booth in Rapid City, South Dakota, most people are not as the powers that be portray them. No. Most folks are kind, patient, and purposeful in choosing to spend their dollars locally. They come from all manner of backgrounds – Rapid City is rather diverse for the Midwest. All races, hair colors, and political parties manage to mingle and shop together largely without incident.

They are kind with business owners that are spread thin trying to make all the pieces come together for the holiday season. They happily pre-order, adjust their orders, call with reminders, set their calendars to be when and where they need to be to pick up their order, and then tell their friends and neighbors how great the experience was.

If you are struggling with the state of the world, which admittedly isn’t great, go to a small business, or a craft fair, or something local this holiday season. Watch the people, and witness the positive impact their dollars have on other local families. It will bolster your faith in humanity to see the effort made by both owner and customer.

While December can be incredibly hectic, it is one of my favorite times to own a business. I have the distinct honor of bringing joy to folks in the form of food, and in return my customers shower me, my family and our home with holiday cheer and general good will throughout the month.