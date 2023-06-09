Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Big Pepper

We are at the stage in life where every cat has a name, and is tame. We have a Sandwich, Foxy, Grumpy, and Big Pepper. He earned his name based on his looks – black with white points, and few long, white hairs mixed throughout his black body.

Big Pepper is tomcat. A lady once asked my daughter how she knew he was a tomcat, and my then four-year-old daughter looked her straight in the eye and said because he had balls. (At some point, you learn to just silently listen when some poor soul asks your child this type of question). There is no gender confusion among the farm and ranch kids, or that particular lady.

Big Pepper first rose to barnyard tomcat fame a couple years back. He would go in and out of our farrowing barn through a broken exhaust fan. Then, one fateful day, my husband fixed the exhaust fan. Between him fixing it and walking away to turn it on, Big Pepper walked inside it, and found his usual thoroughfare closed off. He tried to get back out through the running fan, and did a decent amount of damage to himself in the process. He also broke multiple blades off the $100 fan before backing in a corner and waiting a day or two for the rescue crew to find him. He messed up his nose enough that he still wheezes, and the tip is missing off one ear. Of course, this was minor compared to the fact that he ruined a brand new, expensive fan.

After that, Big Pepper cruised along with the title of $100 cat without incident, until last week.

We were AIing heifers, and I wandered out to a rock in our feedlot to sit and write down any that were in standing heat. Big Pepper came along, which wasn’t unusual. I got comfortable, and the heifers did a semi-circle facing me, chewing their cuds and offering no indication of impending estrus.

Big Pepper was doing the cat thing, rubbing along my ankles and begging to be petted. When that didn’t produce the desired results, he wandered off for a minute. Then he headed back to try again, tail stuck up in the air, purring and doing all he could to garner attention. As I watched, he went under the electric fence wire less than a foot from my rock. But, his tail was still stuck in the air, and as it touched the wire an audible, “Thwack!” echoed through the evening air.

Big Pepper came alive, and shot straight ahead, into 25-plus head of half-asleep heifers chewing their cuds. He bounced around that bovine semi-circle like a pin pong ball. The heifers responded by coming alive and counter bouncing as he zigged and zagged. Finally, he about-faced and raced back under the fence and down the driveway. The heifers did the same thing, thankfully in the opposite direction.

It was high entertainment to watch, and a good cue to call it an evening.