Day Writing by Heather Hamilton Maude: Business discussions

“You are going to eat at McDonalds.

“But, I don’t like McDonalds.

“Too bad, that’s the only choice.

“Oh, okay.

“The cheeseburgers are $600 each, and you ordered four of them.

“That’s expensive.

“Yes, it is. Now, at that price, even though they’re just McDonald’s cheeseburgers, are you going to leave a quarter of each one on your plate?

“No, I’m going to eat every bite!”

“Exactly.”

That was my brother Kyle’s spot-on explanation regarding parts in the trucking world. Brake pads, to be exact, though the example works very well for any number of things. The only readily available option is often cheaply and foreign made. But, it’s still expensive. So, you are going to get all the use you can out of it.

Kyle and I both own small businesses, and were solving the world’s problems relevant to business ownership in today’s world. All while I drove a load of meat home to a freezer that I ordered May 3, that was to be delivered by May 28, and guaranteed delivered by June 12. Considering I am filling said freezer the third week of July, you can likely guess how well that major business purchase went.

It’s been tough. For everyone. It seems the government is targeting the destruction of the sectors of the American population who can still think and work for themselves.

High inputs, unavailable parts, government agency ridiculousness, and the list goes on. Weather has been far from ideal for a large part of the region, causing issues with both our occupations.

Then there is the human component. The degree to which mediocrity has been accepted by society is staggering. People don’t care. They don’t care if they show up. If they do show up, that in and of itself is praiseworthy. Actually doing their job is an almost foreign concept.

I could go into multiple, detailed examples. However, if you are involved in the business end of things you likely have your own, in spades.

Thankfully, not everyone is taking that path. There was the young man in Ace Hardware a few days back who asked if I needed help finding anything. I told him my list and he hustled around and gathered everything my husband had asked for in half the time it would have taken me.

There is my butcher shop, who inconvenienced themselves to store my retail meat when the freezer company dropped the ball, repeatedly, for six weeks.

Each of us also has the opportunity to be the good. I’ve found the consumer is as frustrated as we are. It is eye opening the number of them who tell me, “thank you for calling me back!” They feel it, too, and one of the great opportunities in owning a business right now is providing quality customer service, and a high-quality product to the best of our abilities.

We are also called to walk our paths while remembering that this is all temporary. Our earthly time is not guaranteed to be simple, or easy. However, it is a short time either way compared to what awaits us in eternity. And, when we get there, we won’t be judged by the mediocrity of others – it will be about our life choices and beliefs. That is worth remembering as we wade through it all.

“For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Romans 8:18