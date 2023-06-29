Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Cure Ball

About a week ago I rushed home from a meeting with our accountant, mentally organizing what was an information filled meeting. Had a couple extra minutes to get the kids snacks and out the door before sitting down to do a phone meeting with the alternative health doctor I took my daughter to several weeks back.

My daughter just turned six, and we have been fighting skin issues since she was a toddler. We’ve been through her pediatrician, who eventually recommend a dermatologist. The dermatologist put her on a steroidal cream for a couple years, then this spring said we cannot just keep her on that indefinitely. At which time my mom brain thought, “Well duh, of course not.”

So we took her off it, and tried a different, non-steroidal cream that is over $1,200 per small bottle. At which time I got my first taste of working through applying for a reduced rate on prescriptions based on income. Which, let me tell you, is a real treat if you are in agriculture.

I was eventually approved for the reduced rate, they sent the first bottle, it made my daughter scream because it burned her skin, and we went on to plan whatever-number-we-were-at.

Without the steroidal cream, her little body was pretty much a solid, itchy rash from the chin down.

I finally thought to ask our pastor’s wife about her alternative healthcare doctor, who she said was all about finding the root of an issue instead of blindly treating the symptoms. Yep, that’s what we needed. We scheduled an appointment, I wrote up my daughter’s health history, and the doctor and I agreed we should test her blood for additional food allergies and sensitivities beyond her already known reaction to Red #40 dye.

They lost the reminder to call us for our follow-up, so six-weeks after our initial meeting, on the day I also met with our accountant, the doctor and I had a phone-call to go over her results.

I naively thought we would be facing the elimination of one or two foods.

That wasn’t the case.

The news my already full brain received was that she needed to fully eliminate all dairy, wheat, soybean, corn, oat, tomato, apple, and orange food products from her diet for at least a month.

There was more information, but it didn’t sink in. I had accelerated right past, overwhelmed by that time.

After that call, I asked my daughter if she wanted to commit to the new food plan for a month, and she said yes. So, we began researching alternatives, and the next day made a flying trip through the grocery store while in town on a parts run, focusing on the health food aisle I had previously ignored.

One week later I have a cluttered countertop of new-to-us foods I need to find a home for. My mind somehow instantly memorized what she cannot have, and I have spent hours online and in stores reading labels and trying not to let things like, “Chickpea noodles with plant-based protein,” irritate me. Where, pray tell, does the protein content in wheat-based noodles come from?

I may be a tick on edge. The five-figure haying equipment repair and maintenance bill on top of eight-dollar bags of organic potato chips are fighting over who can add more stress. Learning to cook again in the midst of haying season is…something.

But, I keep thinking about the kind words the doctor told me about what a good mom I was for continuing to search for the heart of the problem, for not giving up, and for being willing to do this work on behalf of my child.

And in the last week I have thought a lot about and obtained a newfound appreciation for all the mothers who are called to do and be a little, or a lot, more for their children. Particularly my own mom, who was a well-informed, unwavering force on behalf of my sister with Down Syndrome from day one. She did whatever it took to get the best end result, in every situation. Circumstances didn’t matter – my sister’s care, health, and quality of life did.

That was the example I was raised with, and those are the type of mothers I find myself surrounded by now. Apparently not all mothers are like that.

So, here is a big shout out to all of you who take on those big or little extra things, whether anyone notices or not, on behalf of your kids. The world is a better place for your example, and someday someone may lean on the precedent you set as they find themselves walking a path similar to yours.