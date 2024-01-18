Day Writing by Heather Hamilton Maude: Catgirl

I have a cat-crazy six-year-old daughter.

It seemed to happen overnight. One day the cats were all half or more wild, giving all mankind a wide berth. Then, almost magically, over a dozen cats were yowling at the front door. They’re still sitting there, three deep in my flower pot. Each one with a name, pedigree, backstory, and various other known facts ready to be recited whenever their self-proclaimed owner finds a willing ear.

I was an eye witness to one cat’s journey on the day he was chosen to become the next front door yowler. My daughter had him cornered under something. This particular feline, around four months old, had been evasive for several days, and was a top priority. My daughter went in to grab him, and he basically went up one side of her and down the other, claws out, before returning to his original position. She looked like a cartoon character after being attacked by an animal. Ragged edges poking in all directions, hair a mess, slightly glazed look in her eye, bits of blood coming to the surface of scratches.

She shook off the glazed look, briskly informed me to watch the cat, and that she was going to need gloves for this one. No tears from the same little girl who had rather convincingly told me on the very same day that her brother had nearly broken some bone in her body just by looking at her.

Off she marched, only to return shortly after, determinedly pulling on one cheap, cotton kid’s glove. The kind you can get two pair of for under five dollars. The kind every mom has randomly shoved everywhere, and regularly tells her kids to wear even if they aren’t a match.

I’ll admit my eyebrow went up a notch. But, I’ve been her mother all her life, and decided to just watch and see how it all played out.

She got her pinky finger in, pulled the elastic band up her otherwise bare wrist, and dove back in. Jaw clenched; eyes narrowed. The cat was smugly sitting in his defensive lair, until he wasn’t. This little girl jerked him out of semi-feral life, wrapped him in a towel so tight his eyes bugged out, then cooed at him in a baby voice that all was well while she happily packed him off like a prize trophy.

The next hour was touch and go as names were discussed, level of hissing was associated with each body part as it was prodded, and various virtues, color patterns, and mannerisms were shown to any and everyone. If he got too rambunctious, she would just hold him out by the scruff of his neck, then rewrap him in the towel and go back to loving him half to death. Somewhere along the line, the cat gave up. By hour two he was half asleep. The next day he was purring in the towel when she gathered him up again.

From about day three on, he was a second string yowler at the front door, hoping I would add a second flower pot.