Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Soul tillage

Photo by Heather Hamilton Maude



My husband has been a big fan of no-till farming for well over a decade.. The idea behind no-till is to reduce soil erosion by limiting disturbance to the soil. In our windy, sandy, western South Dakota terrain, it is a practice that works very well.

Last summer, thanks to soil testing, we found that our single irrigation pass made in August added a lot of salts to the ground under our pivot. We irrigate out of the Cheyenne River, and while it’s a known source of high salt in certain conditions, none of those factors were obviously present at the time we watered.

Salt and plants don’t do well together above a certain rate. We are above that rate for some crops. On our most productive acres. After three dry years. When we need those irrigated acres to be producing more than their fair share.

My husband spent most of the winter hunting for the best possible solution. We can plant specific crops that will grow in our current soil conditions, and help remove the excess salt. We can wait it out and allow nature and our future irrigation passes to leech the salt through the soil profile. There are lots of other options that are well above my ranch-raised, zero-farming-experience-before-marriage mental capacity.

But, at one meeting, in one conversation about the matter, my husband mentioned that his grandfather used to get exceptional corn yields on the same field, and he can’t figure out how he didn’t face this same issue at some point. The man replied by asking if his grandfather plowed his fields. Yes, he did. Everyone did then.

That led to solution in play today. Tillage will cause the salt to move through the soil profile faster. No-till, or not disturbing the soil surface, will allow the salts to hang out on the soil surface longer.

There was a lot of a stress and concern over the idea of tillage. I don’t fully understand farming stress, but assume this situation is like finding a neighbor’s random bull in your yearling heifers. It might work, or it might be a train wreck, and it could definitely turn out ugly. And you won’t know which outcome for several months.

I had a long drive this week, and was mulling all this over in my head. It hit me that this whole situation is a lot like our walk with Christ. We all work to find the practices that best fit us, that allow us to grow in our faith without eroding. We get in a routine of sorts, and at least for me, tend to go along in a way that doesn’t cause a lot of disturbance.

Then a valley comes. Pain, heartache, health issues, temptation. Whatever it may be. Sometimes we can effectively carry on with our, “best practices.” But, sometimes we may have to stir things up, do some research, dig deep, turn things over, and try other methods to get the desired results. We all also need to occasionally “soil test” to make sure we aren’t souring ourselves in some potentially unseen way.

Whenever a problem is found, we need to be like the farmer and quickly and thoroughly seek the best way to rid ourselves of it, before any more damage is done. Utilizing the numerous tools of faith available to us – seeking God-fearing elders for advice, praying that God will reveal our inequities to us, and the list goes on and on.

The blessing of it all is that when it comes to our walk with Jesus, we can rest assured that He will never leave nor forsake us. Meaning that regardless of which practice or method we choose, if we make our decision in prayerful fashion with sincere and complete focus on Him, He will lead us through to the other side. Some of it may be ugly or feel like a train wreck. But, when our earthly time is done, it will be followed by an eternity in heaven. Which is immeasurably better than any earthly bumper crop.

And, if He will do all that out of His love for us, He will also see us through our earthly challenges. Including the task of literally leeching excess salt out of soil.

“A little leaven leavens the whole lump.” Galatians 5:9