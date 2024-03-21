Day Writing by Heather Hamilton – Maude: The marriage of two cow herds

We are in the thick of calving, which brings up all the memories of years past. We are also just over a decade into marriage, meaning some stories have gone from points of angst to begrudging acceptance, and even humor.

We both had cattle prior to meeting one another, and when I came to South Dakota my cows came with me. My range cows that calved in a pasture measured in miles long by miles wide, where they were left alone save the feed pickup that checked water and rolled out hay or cake every other day.

We landed on my husband’s place with zero natural protection, and the necessary facilities and cattle to deal with that environment. Small calving pastures strategically placed near sheds, corrals with big windbreaks, and docile cows that tolerated being helped in bad weather.

It was a bit like trying to mix oil and water for a few years, and every now and then things did boil over.

On one occasion, during the miserable spring of 2019, my husband walked out to the big pen in the corral to pull yet another calf into the shed on a frigid, sub-zero day. This calf was out of one of his cows, who patiently watched as he loaded the newborn into the calf sled, and turned toward the shed. Hanging in the wings was an irritated, Wyoming range cow very near calving herself. Watching my husband’s antics sent her over the edge, and she chased him right out of the corral. He had on about five layers of clothing, and I don’t think he would have outrun her, except she kept looking back at the calf’s mother in clear disbelief that she wasn’t taking care of the situation herself. She knew exactly whose calf he had, and was just trying to help.

I laughed watching this. That is what Hamiltons do, right before giving the reminder that running from cows creates bad habits. Neither my husband nor my cow found me funny.

Several of my otherwise fence respecting cows developed a habit of slipping down a draw with sub-par fence to calve on the river bottom. My husband swore for multiple years that they had a stopwatch down there someplace, and would only come back up for feed when their calves could outrun him. He still occasionally refers to my calves as Jack Rabbits, because they’re small and fast.

I still recall the first time my husband had to graft a calf. He walked the cow into the corral on foot. Got her into the area that fed into the alley and chute. She paused just before going into the single-file alley, so he grabbed the calf and eased up to her. I kid you not, that cow just stood there and let him help the calf figure out how to nurse. I was two-digits into calling 9-1-1, knowing that at any second the cow was going to come alive and kill him. She never so much as raised a leg.

We’ve worked through our differences in tagging, pulling and grafting calves. The Simmentals are considerably cleaner fronted than they were a decade back, and the Angus are far more laid back and bigger boned. I’ve come to terms with the shocking amount of work it is to calve cattle in western South Dakota, as well as the shear productivity of the area and how easy it is to have cattle the remainder of the year.

I’ve also learned that although he may tease me about them, the instant one of my old range cows begins dropping condition, my husband will sort her out in the fall and put her with the heifer calves for the winter, feeding her back up to a fat and sassy state. This either sends the ol’ girl over the edge from shock, or she adapts and goes another several years.

Except for the cow who chased him in 2019. He was quite clear that she would never get special treatment. The cow wholeheartedly agreed with him.