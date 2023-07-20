Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Tire Shop Drama

A few weeks back, my daughter and I found ourselves at a local tire shop. One person was ahead of us, and when he was finished, I explained that we needed new tires put on the front of the pickup we were driving. One front tire was in the bed of the pickup, flat, and the spare was currently on the front, passenger side. We also had a tire off another vehicle we needed fixed.

This information was met with a blank stare. The man, who came with the new ownership of the tire shop and is about the only person in the entire business I am not on a first-name basis with, (we have a lot of tires) finally suggested we go outside where I could show him everything. So, off we went, where I explained it all again. He asked what kind of tires I wanted for the front, and I said something similar to what was on the back.

We headed back inside, where he immediately told me he assumed I wanted them to move the rear tires to the front, since they were slightly older.

Now, the reason we were at the tire shop was because a day or two earlier I had experienced my first ever front tire blow-out. On I-90 headed east down into Crazy Woman Creek. With a trailer hooked on. My knuckles were still a little raw from utilizing the truly special tool set found under the back seat of most pickups for such emergencies, and I was frustrated that somehow the two recently purchased new tires had landed on the rear axle – a near cardinal sin in my family growing up. Adding insult to injury, the plan was to round out new tires on the pickup as soon as I returned.

I replied by asking if he had a preference between blowing out a front or rear tire while cruising down the Interstate. He looked up at me, and replied he would choose a back tire, of course. At which time I asked him why, then, would he ever recommend putting the older tires on the front. He kind of stammered, and said he didn’t know. I went on to clarify that I wanted the new tires on the front. Always and forever.

He did a little research and came back to tell me he did not have the exact same tires we had on the back of the pickup, but could get them in a couple days. I asked if he had anything in stock that was close that we could have put on that day.

By this time a line had formed behind me, and as his color elevated a tick, the tire shop guy transitioned to the man behind me before diving into my request. The guy had a tire that was fixed, which he needed to pay for and pick up. Five solid minutes of hen pecking later, and the man was handed his receipt. At which point, the flustered and even redder tinged tire guy just turned and walked into a back office to speak to another employee.

As he walked away, the guy who had just paid for his fixed tire half-jokingly, half irritated asked, “So, where is my tire?”

Cue the 30-something year old woman next line.

With complete sincerity and helpfulness, she piped up with, “Oh! They usually put them right outside the door, and they write your name on the side in white chalk. It’s really cool. Here, I’ll show you!” And, clad in her matching spandex and sports jacket, she gestured him toward the door to show him the inner workings of how to find his tire. He just followed along with a bemused look on his face.

Gosh, it was funny to watch. It took everything in me not to laugh out loud, and made the whole ordeal more than worth it.

The tire shop guy returned, sweating profusely and beet red by this time, to tell me about other options that were in stock. I made a choice, and we set up an appointment for later in the day to have them put on. My daughter quit doing 50 revolutions per minute on the spinning stool, and we headed for the door.

Meanwhile, the tire guy wiped the sweat off his brow, sat down behind his computer, and commented to his coworker that it had sure been a crazy run that morning. He then started to help the 30-something woman, and while I halfway wished I could stick around to see how that interaction played out, we had other errands to run.