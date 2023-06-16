Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Wet Weather

It has rained.

A lot.

Over a big area.

What a turnaround after three dry, windy, unpleasant years in both our area and much of our region.

With moisture comes work in agriculture. We’ve accomplished about six months’ worth of farming since April 15. The local chemical company went from slow as molasses, where you could saunter in and visit for a while as your order was filled, to a hopping joint where you have to wait in line, give your order, then step aside so they can help the next person as your items are being gathered up.

Another local bearing, hose, and general parts store said that they are the busiest they have been in 10-years. Nobody is buying new right now, but everyone is fixing what they have and going to work, meaning they need parts.

There are farm and ranch wives constantly rolling in and out of town in vehicles ranging from wired together antique feed trucks to brand new, six-figure SUV’s to pick up those parts. Chemicals, grasshopper spray, more parts, lunch, and fluids are loaded however they’ll fit. Then off she goes again, hollering at her kids to stop fighting, headed to a seemingly random destination where her husband will magically appear at the edge of a field or pasture to grab whatever critical piece she got to keep the whole ball of wax rolling.

Now, much as we would like to, we cannot talk about the crops. We can’t look at the waist-high wheat, comment on the large, full heads, or even acknowledge its existence, right outside the south door in our case. We’ve passed the point of being able to hay it, and if it makes it to harvest, the price is high enough to put a dent in the red ink resulting from farming the last three, dry years.

If you see a farmer drive past a nice field and just look the other way, it’s because he doesn’t want to even consider counting those chickens before the eggs hatch. And he’s all worked up because the hen hasn’t even laid an egg the last few years.

And don’t get the rancher started on calf prices. It’s enough to keep a man up at night. At least he might be able to afford those high-priced bulls next spring.

What we can talk about is the grasshopper infestation. How moisture is supposed to kill them. How so-and-so grabbed one last week and it “might” have had that rust stuff under its wings. How they’re eating all the blooms off the alfalfa. Or, there is the conversation option of the healthy, if late appearing, fly population, and what the plans are for fly control in livestock this summer. Or, whether the weeds are becoming chemical resistant in places, or if it is just the result of all the moisture. Pestilence is always a safe conversation with farmers and ranchers, even on wet years.

While this shift in conversation, attitude, and outlook likely goes unnoticed by most of the world beyond our local main streets, it is a good thing nonetheless.

Ultimately it is better for everyone in society when the farmer and rancher wears muck boots instead of eating dust all day.