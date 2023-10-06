Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: What I didn’t know

Ten years ago I was a few years into my career as a freelance journalist and photographer, and three short months into married life.

To be frank, I was frustrated my writing wasn’t receiving any recognition beyond a good job and additional offers for work. No awards or special accolades, while others seemed to gain a special recognition of some kind nearly every week.

Then the Atlas Blizzard hit my new home in western South Dakota, and I got the call to cover it for numerous publications ranging from local news outlets to international publications. I am fairly certain the first call came the day we were finally able to drive to where our cows were supposed to be. I can still tell you exactly where we saw the first dead cow in the fence line along the road. I always glance toward that bend in the creek where most of our yearling heifers lay in a snowy grave. To this day I still turn off the coffee pot as soon as I have filled my last cup for the morning because of how much that little appliance worked the generator we used for electricity for two weeks after Atlas.

As we rode for surviving cattle and cut ear tags out of the dead, I was asked to write article and after article about it. At a time when I was seeking earthly rewards for my work, God humbled me by having me cover my biggest personal loss on a professional scale.

I couldn’t know at the time I was interviewing the then South Dakota State Vet, and later having him call me up to tell me I made him look like an idiot, that in an exhausted and overwhelmed state I would have no problem telling him that just published what he said and did, or didn’t do, depending on how people chose to look at it.

I also had no way of knowing the impact of a statement he made from eastern South Dakota without a single visit to the storm’s area of impact saying western South Dakota practicing veterinarians who were in the field doing post-mortems on dead cattle were wrong in their conclusion that cattle had drowned through inhaling the wet, heavy snow. Numerous insurance companies took his public statement and considered it enough of a contradiction to the claims filed to choose to not pay on their livestock policies. Ours included.

I didn’t know all that would come from a column I wrote for BEEF Magazine three days into the havoc of the post-Atlas situation. I remember going to bed, struggling with what on earth to write. How to even begin to cover what we were going through. Laying there, I prayed hard that God would give me the words. And, He did. I got up in the middle of the night and God had me type that column up in a few minutes.

The next morning I recall reading through it, making almost no changes, then sending it in. It was the first Atlas-related piece I wrote that was published. And all that came from both the experience of writing it and watching what God did with it changed my perspective on why I write. I got over seeking earthly rewards for my work and realized that I write because it is part of what God wants me to do with my time on earth.

And over the next few months and years I gained whole shelf full of awards and accolades for all the articles I did covering the Atlas Blizzard. While I am thankful for them, I am far more thankful I learned my lesson.

To everyone who faces big and hard life events, remember that God works all things for good for those who love Him. We, in our earthly form, cannot know all of the good things He has in store for us down the road that will result from the trials our path sometimes travels. Or the lessons, both big and small, that we will eventually learn from the hardships we face. It is also often during our greatest earthly distress that we draw closest to God, and there is value in that. While I couldn’t see any of that ten years ago, I remain humbled to this day at all that God did in my life as well as many others through and following the harrowing Atlas Blizzard.

P.S. Thank you to all who helped the ranching community following that storm. To those sent Thanksgiving or Christmas boxes, cards, ran fundraisers, called, physically showed up to help search, or did anything else – Thank you. To the old owners of the Kings Inn Hotel in Kennebec, South Dakota, who gave us our room for free when we went out after the storm to work our cattle who were summering in that part of the state, thank you. If you are one of the hundreds of people who donated cattle, thank you. Particularly the five West Viriginia ranchers who sent heifers that were loaded on our trailer the fall of 2013, along with everyone who fed, bred, and cared for them all summer. We all remember, and we all remain grateful for every kind act extended toward us in our time of need.