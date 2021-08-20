Greer: I agree with Ms Hollenbeck
I am writing in regard to Yvonne Hollenbeck’s article “The day the music died,” in the Aug. 7, 2021, edition of Tri-State.
I agree with her 100 % and especially about the rodeo “music’ (noise) and most of the announcers now days.
Thank you, Mrs. Hollenbeck.
Sincerely,
W.E. Greer
Gillette, Wyoming
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Opinion
Greer: I agree with Ms Hollenbeck
I am writing in regard to Yvonne Hollenbeck’s article “The day the music died,” in the Aug. 7, 2021, edition of Tri-State.