Emmett LaBree: ‘Eating and living better than the first few years of my life’

Starting in 1881, the NP Railroad came and promoted this country.

There were herds of Southern cattle driven into Northern US to be fattened, then in turn shipped by rail to the heavier populated country in the east.

But they forgot about one thing. The weather. A terrible hard winter hit in the winter of 1886 and 1887. No hay put up and the short-haired, thin-hided cattle starved to death by the thousands.

I had one old timer tell me about four and five year old steers going down and dying by a spring on Fallon Creek, close to where I used to live.

The US started giving (or granting) land to the N.P. Railroad a few miles back on both sides of the track (every other section) and farther up the creeks and rivers that had water.

The Homestead Act was enacted by the US from 1910 to 1919. They gave the homesteaders a half section (some a quarter section) if they proved up (dug a well, farmed a portion, etc).

Then came the roaring 1920s, never a poor day. Inflation set in, interest rates clming, then in 1929, the stock market broke. Kind of reminds me of now.

For the next six or seven years, the commodities went to next to nothing. Very little rain. The Dust Bowl of the Midwest had arrived. The country was full of horses and most everything was done with horses.

I was born in 1934 and remember a lot of depressed people, especially the women.

A candy bar was a luxury, we lived from the soil – gardens, antelope, deer, rabbits and sometimes a crippled steer or cow that couldn’t be shipped to St. Paul or Sioux City. We always ate something tough. My dad said it lasted longer.

Now for the CBC, known as the Chappel Brothers Cannery…out of Chicago, Illinois. The country was full of horses so the CBS went into business in 1928, when the US government made an agreement with the Russians to supply horse meat. The CBS at one time ran 60,000 horses between the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers. They ran four wagons with four reps. Conway Miles City Saddlery was their main office.

It was a tough life for the cowboys but the good part was they got paid a lot better than any other job. Along about 1940, horses were getting thinner to find, so the CBC sold what land they owned, let go of leases and went back to Chicago and pursued other interests.

In the late 1930s, Roosevelt came in with programs to help get the country moving again. Although what I remembered, the second world war helped more than anything – at the expense of a lot of lives.

WWII ended in 1944 and anything ga farmer, rancher or sheepman did, they couldn’t miss. If you bought livestock or land one year, it would be worth a lot more the next year.

My dad and his dad were raising and breaking work horses for a living. We trailed three and our year old work horses to Ismay to be sold to the farmers in the east.

That ended when the war ended in 1944.

Although we kept horses of all kinds, we went into cattle.

Next came tractors, pickups, all kinds of machinery, the biggest change of my life.

Well, then came the winter of 1949, which was a terrible three months.

Next, the long, hard winter of 1951-52, but 1953 was exceptionally wet, a lot of hay got put up. The markets the rest of the 50s were only average.

Then it started raining in 1961 and we had good moisture for years. Markets started getting better, and by 1970 they were around 60 cents a pound for steers. Then the market broke in 1974 but grains got better.

Inflation was setting in but you could still guy a four-wheel drive for $5,000. Technology was kicking in, all the markets started to get better and we would “never see a poor day.”

By 1977, calves were gaining some strength. We saw our first $1.00 per pound claves by 1978. We had two hard winters back to back, 1977-78 and 1978-79 that cost everybody from agriculture and the people in the local towns a lot of money.

Interest rates started climbing and things got tight. The banks came out with guaranteed government loans. A lot of people got in trouble. Too many new pickups, machinery, buildings on the same amount of land. Also the government came with a seven percent investment credit on buildings, machinery and equipment.

These government so-called gifts caused a lot of people to get in trouble, spending money on things they don’t need rather than pay of debts. Kind of reminds me of the last few years.

From 1981 through 1987, there was no segment of the livestock or grain industry that made much money. The value on land broke in two. Interest rates were out of hand.

The dry year of 1988 was hard to take but it started raining in the spring of 1989 and all commodities started advancing and most of the years have been fairly decent since.

Grasshoppers and overgrazing are not a good thing, but I am 84 years old and that’s the way it has always been, all my life.

As far as inflation goes, we have that about every 50 years and it gets to people that don’t work hard at paying bills and taking care of business first.

I have only seen two years in my life where we have been at parity – 2014 and 2015. The previous 10 years up to 2016 were the best I have seen in my life for agriculture – good moisture and good prices.

It is harder on people half my age than most. This is an adjustment period, I’ve been through it myself twice.

I am not going into politics or religion and all I can say is I am eating and living a lot better than the first few years of my life, being born in the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.

Emmett LaBree’s handwritten memories Emmett

Emmett LaBree

Southeast Montana