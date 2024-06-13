Ganje: Beware the Rules

Beware the ides of march Rules

A dilemma addressed to my readers: try not to miss the Rules. I did. At least in high school in Aberdeen I did. I got kicked out a couple of times because of violations of the rules. Human nature played a role, but I am not sure which part of human nature caused me to miss the rules.

Let us apply this problem to businesses in the 21st century. Rules are aplenty. Rules abound even in a so-called, rule-free, open range state like South Dakota. The key to these rules is knowing their place of residence. Despite one’s desire for black and white structure in the legal system, rules don’t work like that. Yes, there are statutes and case law that can guide you, but there is an entire realm beneath the surface – regulations by administrative agencies.

If you imagine the business world as a town, the rules set by legislators and judges are comparable to buildings and streetlights; visible and evident. Administrative regulations, however, are comparable to the underground water pipes and sewage systems. These have an impact on everything, yet are rarely seen. I urge you, learn how to identify these rules and try not to miss them. Administrative agency regulations are voluminous at both federal and state levels. Agencies establish rules across a plethora of fields, from our mailrooms to our national security, and everything in between. The scope of agency authority is a triple dip – executive, legislative, and judicial. Does any other entity in our government wield this much power? We must beware agency rules. Every informed and savvy businessman or businesswoman should have a rational fear of agencies. This fear originates in the reality that agencies are not elected yet exercise significant power.

Although legislators establish statutes, the general truth is that many legislators don’t know it all or don’t care to know it all It is here that agencies step in and fill the gaps, the many gaps, with regulatory law. These rules are often overlooked resulting in delayed processes, frustrated purposes, and monetary loss for uninformed business individuals. Time is a dangerous factor within agency authority. Agencies can execute a rule without any public participation, resulting in a new compliance requirement for your business. Alternatively, it could take agencies months, or even years to accomplish a goal that your business could benefit from today. Many large companies have researchers specifically dedicated to monitoring agency decisions and rules. To be in regulatory ‘compliance’ may not be riveting, but it is necessary. Not every business may have the resources for this kind of researcher, but elevating one’s awareness of the topic can do much for the success of one’s enterprise.

Government agencies are a part of the executive branch of the United States Government. It is through these agencies that the government carries out and enforces law. The Administrative Procedures Act establishes each agency’s limitations, although few, through the agency’s enabling act. The APA controls the federal agencies, and every state has adopted its own act that very closely mirrors the federal one. It is important to be familiar with the APA and to know where to access agency information and power limitations. My intent is not to rally up obsession, albeit urgent awareness is appropriate. The importance of these rules should be understood by every business individual, including lawyers. Dear lawyer, please do not ignore administrative rules through simple reliance on statutes. Trust me, an administrative regulation likely impacts your situation. This awareness is for the benefit of both you and your clients. To the lawyer, I challenge you to pick a random case or two in your books and see what agency is involved in the background. To every business individual, I challenge you to evaluate your business from the lense of a government agency, do some research, and follow the rules that are pertinent.

The Code of Federal Regulations is a good place to start. If you are intrigued, there is a recent rise of electronic rulemaking which allows public access and participation to rulemaking. This e-rulemaking process is conducted through http://www.regulations.gov , and it is worth a look. Remember, street lights and buildings are obvious, but pipelines underground are easily forgotten. Think of these agency rules regularly. Ignorance and indifference to these rules is a game of Russian Roulette; much risk and no reward.

–David Ganje, Attorney