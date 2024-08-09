Karen Schwaller: Fire in the Hole

I don’t know many farmers or ranchers who don’t have a designated place where they burn things—from branch piles to deconstructed outbuildings, to dead or uprooted trees, to fences, seed and feed bags, previously-living beings, household mattresses, steaks accidently burned on the grill and tossed out there to destroy the evidence; to soiled diapers and assorted other treasures that might be found on burn piles around any farm.

You might even find a bridge or two out on that pile of things that have been burned.

Sometimes the pile gets pretty high before time or the wind or summer humidity will allow for the pile to be set ablaze, but eventually that time does come—and when it does, it’s quite a celebratory gala.

Here at the Schwallers’, it’s a ceremony of sorts that can only happen in the moment. There is no planning ahead for summer or late fall weather conditions to be right enough to burn the ‘hole.’ But when it finally happens and the decision is made, it becomes a family gathering that sees only a few people short of the “Who’s Who” at our Christmas gathering.

It’s all quite work-a-day, actually – until something goes wrong. And if you carry our last name, something is probably going to go wrong.

We hadn’t lived on our place for more than a year when we decided to burn the brush pile. We inherited it when we bought the place, and when we had things to burn, we just added to the pile and waited for the day when it would be sacrificed both for our entertainment and the creation of more space on which to burn other unnecessary parts of our lives here again.

We gathered the pizza, our family and our various pizza-related beverages, opened our lawn chairs, powered up the propane torch and waited for the magic.

And it was glorious.

It was almost Fourth-of-July-like. For a few moments at first, everyone fell silent as the fire took hold, crackled and began to create the most remarkable color spectrum. Flames dared themselves to touch the sky. It was a mesmerizing experience that led to some productive and very entertaining family exchanges, even without old Uncle Vern and his holiday liquid spirit-driven conversation starters.

General Lee’s surrender had to have been orchestrated around a garbage pile that was consumed in flames.

And then it happened.

Some time into it, we heard a loud explosion. Of course, we were roused out of our lawn chairs like teenagers at a busted frat house party. The explosion sent sparks and flames bursting out everywhere—and soon there were small grass fires burning all over our back forty.

Everyone ran to fetch water, fire extinguishers leaf blowers and our phones as we all worked together to get the fires out before they got completely out of control. Even seed corn caps, sneakers and spit were used to squelch some small fires here and there. There was no job too small for anyone who fancied themselves even the slightest bit of a firefighter. No firefighting equipment was prohibited from use either – except for the hop-based beverages my husband had been enjoying up until then.

Our neighbors a quarter mile away raced into the yard on two wheels wondering what was going on because they heard the blast from their living room. They had been enjoying pizza at their home that night, too, except they had gathered to eat it the way cultured people do.

When we were finally able to look around and see what caused the explosion, we saw that a propane tank from a gas grill had been thrown onto the pile probably years before. It had exploded, and we didn’t even know it was in there.

It was your regulation, all-out, four-alarm “fire in the hole.” And for as often as we say how much bad luck we have, we discovered that sometimes bad luck can be laced with a healthy dose of some good luck, too.

My husband really earned his beer that night. Good thing he had consumed some, too—you never know how much spit a person will need to fight a big brush pile fire.

(Karen Schwaller writes from her grain and livestock farm near Milford, Iowa. She can be reached at kschwaller@evertek.net )



