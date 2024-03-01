Kenzy: Economic Development – Which Will America Choose?

Economic Development: Which Will America Choose?

R-CALF USA has long sought principled, common sense reforms that would benefit cattle producers and the rural communities they serve to holistically improve economies. Importantly, these reforms if implemented would end no one’s business. Quite the contrary- the return to competitive transparent markets that reward producers on merit of production would incentivize new entrants and allow producers large and small to take part in feeding America.

A few of the Farm Bill reforms we seek:

Restore MCOOL for beef to allow American producers the right to compete with imports and American consumers the ability to choose to buy American. Just as importantly it would stop the current practice of allowing foreign meat to be labeled “Product of the USA”. Sovereignty must never undermined if a country wants to remain food secure. There are currently bills in the US Senate and House that would restore MCOOL to beef products, they need your support. Enforce the P&S of 1921. A 100 year old antitrust law specific to agriculture exists to “assure fair competition and fair trade practices, to safeguard farmers and ranchers…to protect consumers…”. Efforts are underway to finally enforce this law, but opposing efforts are also underway to defund enforcement of this law that would enhance competition. Your DC representatives need to hear from you. Beef Checkoff reform via the OFF Act. The OFF Act is a bill that has been filed in the Senate and House to require transparency via reporting, regular compliance audits, and to prohibit lobbying with Checkoff tax dollars. The “War on Beef” based on the notion that cattle destroy the environment is real, although the premise of the war is not. An accountable Checkoff must work to dispel the need for MMRV (measure, manage, report and verify) systems of all kinds that the technocrats in government have planned for you once they have mandatory traceability systems (that we oppose) in place.

The Farm Bill has been delayed by the stormy seas in our nation’s capital, but common sense reforms like these are closer to becoming a reality than ever. It is critical that we keep working on these issues and many others because historically, our elected officials have chosen subsidies and various insurance schemes over structural reforms. I would call the 34 trillion dollar national debt that grows by another trillion every 100-160 days (depending on whose report you read) a result of inaction. Forty years of mismanaged globalism and free trade have left America with the smallest cow herd since the 1950’s, a net food importer status and perilously in debt.

A new form of economic development?

By now you may be asking could it get any worse? As our nation has turned its back on competitive markets and sovereignty, we have become vulnerable to any number of dangers as we grow increasingly import dependent and indebted. Global elites have used this weakness to drive a radical sustainable agenda that seeks to control production and consumption of every staple of your life through various taxpayer funded programs. These programs will start voluntary and provide income via incentives to producers but will ultimately be used to manage scarcity via central control. The Great Reset, the Green New Deal and Build Back Better are real and your productive and consumption freedom is at stake. Sound fantastic?

Here’s a real-world example, the greatest victory you’ve never heard about occurred quietly this year. The NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) requested the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to gather comments and allow the trading of NACs (Natural Asset Companies) on the NYSE. A United Nations accounting system would have been adopted to quantify and monetize natural processes to promote sustainability by creating NACs. Put another way, NACs would verify that only sustainable practices would occur on the enrolled land and would be monetize natural processes (like photosynthesis, CO2 sequestration etc.). The NACs could include all public land, land with conservation easements and perhaps any land with a federal nexus (ex: EQUIP contracts). The NACs could then be traded globally on the NYSE. In theory the Chinese could buy a NAC enrolled on Yellowstone National Park and effectively eliminate any logging, grazing, mineral developments or recreation. It is remarkable that a few groups led by American Stewards of Liberty (ASL) and joined by R-CALF USA and few worked with State Treasurers and Attorney Generals and a few US Congressmen to stop the SEC consideration. The pro radical sustainability media never reported any of this. Again, it was the greatest David and Goliath win for America almost no one knows about.

The push to create and trade NACs are just one part of the radical sustainable effort. The Climate Smart Commodity Program administered by USDA received $3.1 Billion America Rescue Plan dollars (partially matched by private funds to create USDA approved Public Private Partnerships) to promote and incentivize sustainable practices by ag producers by creating a pathway to MMRV systems mentioned earlier. Farm Journal received $40 million to “educate” producers on the “voluntary” pathway to carbon sequestration and other technocrat goals. Interestingly the program’s foundation was laid by a US Senate Bill that was passed unanimously by both parties. In addition a US House Bill that never went to the House floor for debate, but was conveniently tucked into an Omnibus spending package and passed.

An immediate illustration of a this new type of economic development is the debate of SB201 in my home state of SD. It is interesting that many of the proponents of this bill are opponents of the principled reforms mentioned earlier. SB201 is promoted as a compromise that would transfer a level of local control to state government to streamline the process to grant permits to corporations to harvest federal dollars to build carbon pipelines. The pipeline would allow biorefineries to turn corn into SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel), transport the CO2 to North Dakota and bury it underground. These plants could then also qualify for federal subsidies. This is what economic development looks like in a nation that has turned its back on virtue; the Green New Deal has arrived in SD! It would appear that as our government and many trade associations have for decades turned their back on competitive markets that foster entrepreneurship. They have replaced those ideals with ever bigger and more centralized government that changes rules and encroaches on property rights to create its own form of economic development. The folks looking to stimulate corn demand had better look at the strings attached to Building Back Better.

History will not remember any of the details of this writing. It will remember what real Americans chose: principled American economic development based on merit of production and rule of law or globally contrived, centrally controlled schemes to reallocate tax dollars to solve problems many question are even real. Do not miss your chance as a citizen to make your decision heard. A government of, by and for the people requires us to take part in this process.

Brett Kenzy

Gregory, South Dakota

R-CALF USA President