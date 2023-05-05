leonard wolfgram: HAY FEVER
Jake caught the hay fever
He really had the bug
It finally rained after two years
He had a hay crop to put up
He drove into town at blazin’ speed
Gonna get mower parts come what may
His enthusiasm to fix stuff up
Left his bank account mostly drained
His wife said; “Have you lost your mind!
Take it a little slower
Ya bought parts to fix things up
Ya even painted that darned old mower”
But Jake had blinders on
His mind glued to the task
Even bought a can of Panther Piss
To give them rusty bolts a bath
Got out his new Crescent wrench
Plumb focused as he chuckled
Till the new Crescent wrench rounded off a bolt
He took the hide off his right hand knuckles
Not to be deterred
He was delirious with delight
Thinkin’ of all them round bales
But the mower was puttin’ up a fight
Bought the 5th time he barked them knuckles
And he cussed that mower in vain
He started to lose his enthusiasm
A thought flashed through his brain
He was bleedin’ from both hands
His machinery a pile of jjunk
I know what I’ll do he thought
I’ll hire my hay put up
So he talked it over with the Mrs’
She said , “now you’re talkin
We could save the hide on your hands
IF YOU’D LISTEN TO ME MORE OFTEN”