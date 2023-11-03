Leonard Wolfgram: How the slow dance perpetuates ranching

In the 1960s social life for young people living on ranches in the western U.S. included goin’ to brandings, fall roundups, county fairs, bar dances, and wedding dances. Wasn’t much else to do but work and go to dances.

Now lots of these affairs were held in barns, country schools and community halls, all located in the middle of somewhere. (Now I’ve got to stop right here and inform the reader of a tacky writing form I learned from that Pen of the Plains, Baxter Black. Namely stopping to digress on certain topics relevant, (mostly) to the story, and in bold print. This device will be employed because I am either too lazy to weave the topic into the narrative, too inexperienced to weave it, or don’t know correct punctuation or grammar.)! Now back to the story. I would have written in the middle of nowhere, but that is for pilgrims from the cities. Too us folks out west in these vast spaces, ……well to us it is somewhere, in the direction of some butte, river, creek, or ranch. Now these country dances, which may seem simple to the inexperienced eye, were actually elaborate mating rituals practiced by the Fair Maidens and Knights of the range.

The music was always country-western, no Beatles or “Stones”, no siree! In order to be successful, the band needed to play two important pieces of the mating ritual; the Butterfly, and the Slow Dance. Dances usually kicked off about 8 or 9 PM, though only people in the hall were older folks who weren’t workin’ up a thirst outside, or women who had been successful at past slow dances, got married and were inside with their kids. No one really came inside to start dancing until 9:30 or so. Ya see that tardiness was due too cuttin’ a little trail dust; a phlegm cutter so-to-speak. Something to loosen the tongue and crowd out the shyness, so they gathered around at open trunks of cars passin’ a bottle. (Now I gotta stop here again and explain that there wasn’t any fancy pickups or even clean pickups to ride to a dance with a pair of clean jeans and shirt. We all mostly drove cars in them days). The older folks had good booze like CC, or Windsor whiskey for the men chased with a jug of water or coke. The ladies passed the vodka bottle with a 7-up chaser. Usually beer for the timid. The cash-strapped young warriors, doomed to kill untold numbers of brain cells these nights probably had Three Feathers or some other rot-gut whiskey. Nasty stuff. The brave took it without wash, but the uninitiated followed it followed by huge gulps of Coke.

Our Knights of the Range dress for the occasion was a hat; felt or straw depending upon the weather. (Gotta stop again! A cap is not a hat! Back in those days before team ropers broke the rules, everyone called a hat something with a brim all the way round) A decent cut western shirt, no T-shirts! No by darn! Wranglers, Levis’ or Lee pants and his best pair of boots; Tony’s Justin’s, Nocona’s, Hyer’s or of they was really flush, custom Leddy’s, or Bleucher’s. Their attire was complete. These young social animals would enter the building and gather by the door. (It was a lot like watchin’ Animal Planet). Like young elk, bison bulls or bear cubs they hang around in a bunch jostling and joshing in place of sparring, learning how to socialize and, from the maiden’s point of view; a little dim-witted and slow on the uptake.

The unattached female of the species has been conversing on benches lining the walls, the center of the floor clear for dancing. Maidens of the plains know how to prepare for these special occasions. (Kind of a reverse plumage thing). Hair cut fairly short on account of long hair attracts lots of dust, hay, and bugs for these everyday outside workin’ girls. Their clothes were far more important for these mating rituals. Boots or tennis shoes, and wrangler pants that fit so tight a blind walrus’ eyes would light up! And the blouse or shirt to accentuate the comeliness of these gorgeous creatures! And then there was the perfume which made their scent easy to follow. Now these country girls are not naïve. Their aura has to penetrate horse sweat and rot-gut whiskey, and they know their prey well. This perfume isn’t a bouquet, fragrance or scent. It’s gotta have the impact of a radial tire hittin’ a road-kill coon. Its attraction has to be so strong it’s like tryin; to drive a hyena off a bucket of baboon livers! It has to kick our lothario between his frontal lobes and his mating instinct! With tight bright plumage, and perfume as strong a diesel smoke, our maiden is ready for the slow dance!

The band plays its music in sets of three songs; three fast songs like jitterbugs or polkas, three slow songs, more than likely a slow two-step, (so everyone catches their wind). The fast songs and the Butterfly have an effect on our young lion of the plains similar to a cat chasin’ a mouse. The mouse needs to avoid capture in order for the cat to move in for the kill. (Country girls have this instinct bred into them). They understand the necessity of panting and jealousy. When our knight asks for a slow dance, she usually adopts the “stiff arm rule” holding him at a distance to arouse his ire. If he starts losing interest she quickly cancels the “stiff arm” rule, moves in close, and lets her perfume work on his polar plane. If everything goes according to plan, the perfume jolts his brain like a car being jump-started. The negative and positive poles connect, a spark leaps the gap, slamming the mating neurons together causing him to lose all caution! His motor is purring like a lawn mower on jet fuel, and he mumbles something very unintelligent about her needing a ride home.

This is the beginning of the end of single free life as our young Knight and Maiden know it. Soon they’ll have a house full of kids, pastures full of cows, a corral full of horses and a note at the bank. So, life perpetuates itself on the range in a never-sending cycle…..all due to the slow dance!