Leonard Wolfgram: JAKE AND THE FLIVER

Jake had been thinking for sometime ’bout the aches and pains he’d been havin’ each mornin’

He guessed it was too many hours in the saddle given him spasms with no forwarnin’

So he rode into town one day and decided to buy hisself a Fliver

Be faster gettin’ to town stead’a ridin’ a hoss; an’ easier on his bones and liver

It’d beat riding’ a horse twenty miles and faster than a horse and a buggy

And he gave no thought to magnetos and gears, really; how hard could it be?

Drivin’ one of these beasts had ‘ta be plumb simple for a feller handy as he

And ya didn’t have to worry ’bout hay’n hitch rails; a feller would be pretty free

So he mosey’s on over to this mechanics store front tryin’ to be unobtrusive

He figured if his neighbors knew what he was thinkin’ they could get verbally abusive

Ribbin’ him ’bout getting’ old and citified; couldn’t cut the mustard anymore

They’d keep at it day after day till his attitude’d get plumb sore

So he didn’t want no one to know he had a Fliver till he had learned to drive it

Then he’d leave them in the dust when he chugged by with a whoop and wave of his mitt

So he says to Clyde the mechanic, how much does a Fliver cost?

Clyde looked him up and down and says have you drove anything but a buggy and hoss?

“Well” no says Jake, I ain’t really never been high on one these noisy things

“They scare hell out of hosses and cattle” they take off like they was given wings

So Jake says “Clyde I’ll buy one” but ya sure can’t tell none of the boys

Just bring her to the ranch and I’ll figure out fer myself how to drive

Clyde raised an eyebrow and looked at Jake with a jaundiced eye

He said to Jake then leave yer money; won’t sell it to you otherwise

So one day Jake rides into the ranch and there sits a new black Fliver

He looked her over inside out; fiddled with the throttle and levers

He wasn’t sure how the thing worked though he’d watched folks get ’em started

When he spun the crank thing it backfired an threw him clean ‘cross the yard

What’n world just happened? Jake was dazzed and his arm really smarted

Dang thing had already busted him up and his drivin’ hadn’t started

But there it sat bright and black makin’ chuggin’ sounds; docile as a new kitten

Jake figured maybe it would be OK, like most gentle horses he’d ridden

So he bales into this beast of burden expecting a new way of travel

He grabs some levers and drops the clutch; the dang car bucked throwin’ dirt and gravel

It lunged through the yard down by the garden right through the chicken fence

The birds ran cluckin’, squawkin’ and sqawlin’ flyin’ runnin’ in self-defence

Jake was flyin’ ’round inside the Fliver trying to get a grip on the wheel

But he Fliver was spinnin’ ’round in circles and rearin’ up on its rubber heels

Then it headed out across the breaks into the calvin’ pasture.

Jake was frantically pullin levers to slow down but it went on faster and faster

Through mountain sage down in a draw where it tore off one front fender

Then over a ridge cross rocks and jump-off’s; Jake thought it was gonn’a dismember

He’d hit bumps so hard his hat had been squashed down over his eyes and ears

Jake was flyin’ around on the inside like a marble tryin’ to stop this fearsome affair

Sailed out across a flat down by the river into a prairie dog town

Jake hangin’ half-in and half out, diggin’ in a heel tryin’ to slow her down

It finally stopped out of gas; Jake said he’d never buy another one of these animals

Unless Clyde swore on a bible he’d throw in a fender and for sure an owners manual!