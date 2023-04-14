Leonard Wolfgram: JAKE AND THE FLIVER
Jake had been thinking for sometime ’bout the aches and pains he’d been havin’ each mornin’
He guessed it was too many hours in the saddle given him spasms with no forwarnin’
So he rode into town one day and decided to buy hisself a Fliver
Be faster gettin’ to town stead’a ridin’ a hoss; an’ easier on his bones and liver
It’d beat riding’ a horse twenty miles and faster than a horse and a buggy
And he gave no thought to magnetos and gears, really; how hard could it be?
Drivin’ one of these beasts had ‘ta be plumb simple for a feller handy as he
And ya didn’t have to worry ’bout hay’n hitch rails; a feller would be pretty free
So he mosey’s on over to this mechanics store front tryin’ to be unobtrusive
He figured if his neighbors knew what he was thinkin’ they could get verbally abusive
Ribbin’ him ’bout getting’ old and citified; couldn’t cut the mustard anymore
They’d keep at it day after day till his attitude’d get plumb sore
So he didn’t want no one to know he had a Fliver till he had learned to drive it
Then he’d leave them in the dust when he chugged by with a whoop and wave of his mitt
So he says to Clyde the mechanic, how much does a Fliver cost?
Clyde looked him up and down and says have you drove anything but a buggy and hoss?
“Well” no says Jake, I ain’t really never been high on one these noisy things
“They scare hell out of hosses and cattle” they take off like they was given wings
So Jake says “Clyde I’ll buy one” but ya sure can’t tell none of the boys
Just bring her to the ranch and I’ll figure out fer myself how to drive
Clyde raised an eyebrow and looked at Jake with a jaundiced eye
He said to Jake then leave yer money; won’t sell it to you otherwise
So one day Jake rides into the ranch and there sits a new black Fliver
He looked her over inside out; fiddled with the throttle and levers
He wasn’t sure how the thing worked though he’d watched folks get ’em started
When he spun the crank thing it backfired an threw him clean ‘cross the yard
What’n world just happened? Jake was dazzed and his arm really smarted
Dang thing had already busted him up and his drivin’ hadn’t started
But there it sat bright and black makin’ chuggin’ sounds; docile as a new kitten
Jake figured maybe it would be OK, like most gentle horses he’d ridden
So he bales into this beast of burden expecting a new way of travel
He grabs some levers and drops the clutch; the dang car bucked throwin’ dirt and gravel
It lunged through the yard down by the garden right through the chicken fence
The birds ran cluckin’, squawkin’ and sqawlin’ flyin’ runnin’ in self-defence
Jake was flyin’ ’round inside the Fliver trying to get a grip on the wheel
But he Fliver was spinnin’ ’round in circles and rearin’ up on its rubber heels
Then it headed out across the breaks into the calvin’ pasture.
Jake was frantically pullin levers to slow down but it went on faster and faster
Through mountain sage down in a draw where it tore off one front fender
Then over a ridge cross rocks and jump-off’s; Jake thought it was gonn’a dismember
He’d hit bumps so hard his hat had been squashed down over his eyes and ears
Jake was flyin’ around on the inside like a marble tryin’ to stop this fearsome affair
Sailed out across a flat down by the river into a prairie dog town
Jake hangin’ half-in and half out, diggin’ in a heel tryin’ to slow her down
It finally stopped out of gas; Jake said he’d never buy another one of these animals
Unless Clyde swore on a bible he’d throw in a fender and for sure an owners manual!