Leonard Wolfgram: THE WIDOW JONES AND JAKE
Jake was without fear; known far and wide as a real bronc peeler
He could spur and quirt the nastiest ones brought by crafty hoss dealers
Wasn’t nuthin’ he couldn’t break; but like most who are at the top of their game;
He run across a bay hoss and Jake was the one goin’ lame
Jake thought long and hard ’bout the bay hoss in the breakin ‘ pen
Seems breakin’ him was gonna be harder than he’d originally planned
The neighbors had been jabbin’ Jake pretty hard about this situation
And Jake was worried about losin’ his bronc peelin’ reputation
Well, it hurt his pride; it was more than his reputation that was at stake
It was his confidence and identity and peeler money to make
‘Cause Jake could peel the bad ones; before the was horse whisperer
To break the meanest baddest bronc’s; some real nasty blisters
This hoss throwed him high and hard; one too many times
And Jake was ready to pull out all the stops and bring this bronc to mind
The last time he’d bucked off; sailed high, landed with a thud
So, he took this hoss down on the river in the sandbars and the mud
Just to even things up a bit; give Jake a fightin’ chance
So he could work this outlaw over without the lumps and bumps and cramps
The idea was workin’ real fine; Jake was sittin’ pretty in the saddle
When the crazy hoss runs to the river and started to dog paddle!
Why the water was come over the dashboard like waves from a big wind
But the fool bronc was in three foot of water tryin’ hard to swim!
Jake was plumb disgusted an’ he kicked this bronc in the belly
The only abuse he was worried about was he was wet and chilly
So he took off his clothes and boots to dry on a cottonwood
Just laid there sunbathin’ like he had in his first months of childhood
When! Who should come ridin’ up but the neighbor Widow Jones
Caught Jake layin’ in the sun without a stitch of clothes on!
“My-Oh-My” said she! Jake woke up with a start
“I ain’t seen no one white as you since I been in these parts”
She said “I’ll avert my eyes since I really ain’t transfixed”
by the sight of you buck nekked don’t bother me a lick”!
“I heard you was havin’ trouble with a bay horse you ain’t broke yet”
“I believe that I can ride him if you’d care to take a bet”
Jake had ’bout given up figurin’ out an outlaw of this kind
So he says to the Widow Jones; “What you got in mind?”
Says she, “ I know peelers of your type is plumb right to be proud
of how you break these bronc’s but sometimes I have my doubts”
“Now this bronc has flummoxed you; bucked you right out of your clothes”
“But you see I got these three kids at home I don’t like raisin’ all alone”
“So if I can ride that bronc till he quits buckin’ and gives up”
“You’ll marry me tomorrow and help take care of my three pups”
Well Jake was leery of a double harness, but he knew she was a real good cook
So, he told the Widow Jones; “You’re on, but I see you need meat hooks”!
“No! No! Said she; no meat hooks. Horses is a lot like men
If ya treat ’em kind. Don’t spur ’em; they’ll eat out of your hand”
So Jake puts on his clothes and she eases over to this beast
Pet’s him all over, grabs his ear and talks to him real sweet
Why she got on that dad-gummed horse and they got along real fine!
Jake stood there with his mouth wide open; he couldn’t believe his eyes!
She rode that bronc ’round in circles. Maybe cut a curly-queue
Then she got off the hoss and said, “I guess you’ll have to do!”
“I was hopin’ for a different man; maybe one not quite so scrawny”
“But I guess if I feed you up you’ll be worth my time and money
“Oh by the way she said, I got the preacher all lined up”
“So bring your gunny sack of clothes; come meet your three new pups”!
“And when you come into the house please take off your boots
“This ain’t no line shack you’ll call home; so please don’t be uncouth!”
So that’s how the Widow Jones and Jake came to tie the knot
Folks came from miles around to see a confirmed bachelor get caught!
‘Course Jake couldn’t lose; he figured he win either way
“Cause I bet you didn’t notice; He didn’t have no bet for her to take!