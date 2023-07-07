Leonard Wolfgram: The Widow Jones and Jake

I recall quite a few bachelors back in the 40’s and 50’s who was confirmed bachelors and bragged about it. Said, they wasn’t wearin’ no double harness! ‘Course if I recollect right, I don’t know many women that would’a wanted to marry one of them unclean and uncouth old bachelors. Would’a took lots of soap!

Jake was without fear; known far and wide as a real bronc peeler

He could spur and quirt the nastiest ones brought by crafty hoss dealers

Wasn’t nuthin’ he couldn’t break; but like most who are at the top of their game;

He run across a bay hoss and Jake was the one goin’ lame

Jake thought long and hard ’bout the bay hoss in the breakin ‘ pen

Seems breakin’ him was gonna be harder than he’d originally planned

The neighbors had been jabbin’ Jake pretty hard about this situation

And Jake was worried about losin’ his bronc peelin’ reputation

Well, it hurt his pride; it was more than his reputation that was at stake

It was his confidence and identity and peeler money to make

‘Cause Jake could peel the bad ones; before the was horse whisperer

To break the meanest baddest bronc’s; some real nasty blisters

This hoss throwed him high and hard; one too many times

And Jake was ready to pull out all the stops and bring this bronc to mind

The last time he’d bucked off; sailed high, landed with a thud

So, he took this hoss down on the river in the sandbars and the mud

Just to even things up a bit; give Jake a fightin’ chance

So he could work this outlaw over without the lumps and bumps and cramps

The idea was workin’ real fine; Jake was sittin’ pretty in the saddle

When the crazy hoss runs to the river and started to dog paddle!

Why the water was come over the dashboard like waves from a big wind

But the fool bronc was in three foot of water tryin’ hard to swim!

Jake was plumb disgusted an’ he kicked this bronc in the belly

The only abuse he was worried about was he was wet and chilly

So he took off his clothes and boots to dry on a cottonwood

Just laid there sunbathin’ like he had in his first months of childhood

When! Who should come ridin’ up but the neighbor Widow Jones

Caught Jake layin’ in the sun without a stitch of clothes on!

“My-Oh-My” said she! Jake woke up with a start

“I ain’t seen no one white as you since I been in these parts”

She said “I’ll avert my eyes since I really ain’t transfixed”

by the sight of you buck nekked don’t bother me a lick”!

“I heard you was havin’ trouble with a bay horse you ain’t broke yet”

“I believe that I can ride him if you’d care to take a bet”

Jake had ’bout given up figurin’ out an outlaw of this kind

So he says to the Widow Jones; “What you got in mind?”

Says she, “ I know peelers of your type is plumb right to be proud

of how you break these bronc’s but sometimes I have my doubts”

“Now this bronc has flummoxed you; bucked you right out of your clothes”

“But you see I got these three kids at home I don’t like raisin’ all alone”

“So if I can ride that bronc till he quits buckin’ and gives up”

“You’ll marry me tomorrow and help take care of my three pups”

Well Jake was leery of a double harness, but he knew she was a real good cook

So, he told the Widow Jones; “You’re on, but I see you need meat hooks”!

“No! No! Said she; no meat hooks. Horses is a lot like men

If ya treat ’em kind. Don’t spur ’em; they’ll eat out of your hand”

So Jake puts on his clothes and she eases over to this beast

Pet’s him all over, grabs his ear and talks to him real sweet

Why she got on that dad-gummed horse and they got along real fine!

Jake stood there with his mouth wide open; he couldn’t believe his eyes!

She rode that bronc ’round in circles. Maybe cut a curly-queue

Then she got off the hoss and said, “I guess you’ll have to do!”

“I was hopin’ for a different man; maybe one not quite so scrawny”

“But I guess if I feed you up you’ll be worth my time and money

“Oh by the way she said, I got the preacher all lined up”

“So bring your gunny sack of clothes; come meet your three new pups”!

“And when you come into the house please take off your boots

“This ain’t no line shack you’ll call home; so please don’t be uncouth!”

So that’s how the Widow Jones and Jake came to tie the knot

Folks came from miles around to see a confirmed bachelor get caught!

‘Course Jake couldn’t lose; he figured he win either way

“Cause I bet you didn’t notice; He didn’t have no bet for her to take!

Hmmmm!