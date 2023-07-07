May: First they will come for the farmers. Then, they will come for the rest of us.

A familiar passage from the Declaration of Independence states that all men “…are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”. Our founders believed strongly that property itself was a right and a means by which other rights were protected. That’s why they wrote in the Fifth Amendment that the taking of property for public use without due process and just compensation was forbidden.

Article VI of the South Dakota Constitution further affirms the inherent right of individuals “to acquire and protect property”. Article VI, our South Dakota Bill of Rights, acknowledges that the job of the government of South Dakota is to protect our inherent rights.

So why has the term “Eminent Domain” become a topic of conversation recently? And what is Eminent Domain, anyway?

Simply put, “Eminent Domain” is the right of the government or its agent to take private property for public use with or without the permission of the owner with “just compensation”. Eminent Domain was meant to be used to provide something needed and beneficial to the public, like a public road, bridge, utility, park, school, or transit system. Our founders wisely restricted the practice to protect private property rights.

Fast forward to today. Just across the river our state government is allowing Eminent Domain to be used to condemn large portions of property and take it from landowners – not for PUBLIC use, but for a pipeline project that will benefit a number of private corporations associated with the Green New Deal and the Ethanol industry.

Question: who will benefit from this forced taking of South Dakota farmland?

Answer: The first beneficiary is Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) whose founder is Bruce Rasetler, Iowa’s political ‘kingmaker’ and agribusiness mogul. SCS could receive $600M in federal carbon tax credits through the “Carbon Express Pipeline”, yielding a profit of $2.7B in 12 years. SCS, an out-of-state company with foreign investors, is constructing a 2000-mile pipeline across five states to carry liquified carbon dioxide (CO2). CO2 is extracted from the emissions of ethanol plants throughout the Midwest. It is liquified and pumped under high pressure to a ‘sequestration site’, a deep hole in the ground in North Dakota. This would seem stupid enough by itself, but liquified CO2 under pressure is extremely dangerous in the event of a rupture. CO2 is an asphyxiant. It is heavier than air and can travel long distances. It hugs the ground in lethal concentrations and suffocates all life in its path. Anything that needs oxygen to operate – like vehicles, will not function. A ruptured CO2 pipeline in Satartia, MS caused evacuation of a town and hospitalized 45 people in 2020, and other incidents have been deadly.

Secondary beneficiaries of the pipeline project are Summit’s key investors. They include Texas Pacific Group (TPG) Rise Climate Fund, Continental Resources, Tiger Infrastructure Partners, and SK E&S, a private South Korean liquid natural gas company. These four firms have invested $760M in the SCS pipeline project. (Anyone who wants to go down a very deep rabbit hole can check them out.)

Other beneficiaries of the pipeline project are the politicians who receive generous contributions from the above-mentioned parties. Money tends to blur the line between politicians, lobbyists, Democrats and Republicans. That’s why property rights are at risk in South Dakota. Money makes people forget why they were elected, and what their job is as a legislator and representative of the people. The fact that Summit Carbon Solutions was a “Platinum Donor” to Governor Noem’s second inaugural ball can’t be ignored, but she’s not alone when it comes to direct benefit from a relationship with SCS. It has come to light in recent days that Senate Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown publicly admitted to leveraging his position in the Senate to alter the path of the pipeline to go around a housing development in which he and other legislators had financial interests. He then mocked anyone who didn’t approve of the pipeline with a specious argument about Eminent Domain. (It’s okay for thee, but not for me.)

The confiscation of private land using Eminent Domain to push a Green New Deal pipeline through our state is what some would call ‘legal plunder’. An attempt to correct it was thwarted in the 2023 session of the Legislature. HB1133 was passed through the House 40-28, but killed by the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. HB1133 defined what could be considered a ‘common carrier’ under Eminent Domain. The nine proponents of the bill were all landowners under threat of losing their land. The eight opponents of the bill were all corporate interests, including the renewable fuels company, GEVO, whose lobbyist is married to Governor Noem’s daughter. Because Governor Noem recently stated publicly that “I am with the landowners” on this issue, one wonders then, why neither she nor her staff testified in support of HB 1133. There was dead silence from the Governor’s Office.

South Dakotans, however, are not remaining silent. They gathered in the Capitol rotunda on Thursday, July 6, to call on Governor Noem to prove her support and convene a special session of the Legislature. With the stroke of a pen, she could bring the legislature back into session to deal with the threat to these farmers, and frankly, to everyone in this state. Our foundational private property rights are in peril! First, they will come for the farmers. Then, they will come for the rest of us.

Rep. Elizabeth May. Courtesy photo liz2

Representative Liz May

District 27