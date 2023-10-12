Ruth Wiechmann: Chasing Dreams

This morning, I watched two of my girls hop on their horses bareback and lope out to move a group of mares we had just sorted back to their proper pasture. It is a scene that delights my heart, and it’s not a thing I take for granted.

I did not grow up with horses. Neither of my parents had much of any experience with horses, nor did they have much interest in gaining any. But on a trip to the school library when I was seven years old, I found a book—about horses—and I fell in love.

Mine was not a passing infatuation. It has been a life long, heart felt passion, one that continues to challenge me, inspire me, that has helped to heal some of my deepest heartbreaks, kept me going, and sometimes, scared my socks off.

I would have given my right arm to have been able to hop on my own horse and ride when I was my girls’ ages. At that stage of my life, I got to ride maybe two or three times per year. Meanwhile, I did a lot of daydreaming while driving tractor, and read every horse book I could get my hands on.

Farming was my father’s dream. He made it clear to us that helping his children to be involved in agriculture was a big part of his dream for our family farm. Yet he also made it clear that it was not his expectation that we be farmers or stay on the farm where we grew up. I thought of dad’s dream this morning as my girls rode off. Here we are, ranching, living my dream and his. It is good, this life on the land, this life that moves with the rhythm of hoofbeats and seasons, planting and harvest.

Horses were not part of my parents’ paradigm. As my interest in horses grew beyond daydreams and storybooks, I daresay it may have made them uncomfortable. But while they may not have had the skill set to help me go further, they did find other people in our circle to whom I could turn for advice and help. And they did their best to help me and encourage me to make my dreams a reality, even through a multitude of challenges, accidents and injuries.

Will my children choose ag related careers and lifestyles? That remains to be seen. While I do often remind them that things like sorting pairs or moving cows, tasks they consider mundane or even a chore, were things I only dreamed of doing when I was their ages, I also try to remember that they were not created to live my dream. They will have to find their own dreams to chase, and their dreams may well be far from my realm of experience and interests, as mine were from my parents’.

I have wondered, many times, whether I am doing right by my children to keep them so deeply involved in this lifestyle of caring for land and livestock. Am I working them too hard? Will they dislike it simply because they ‘had’ to do it? Should I be doing things differently? It is a tricky balance, as a parent. Perhaps not unlike riding bareback. I have to live the life that I was created to live, live it wholeheartedly, and chase the dreams that God has placed in my heart. I cannot choose for them, but I do have to give them the freedom to find their own passions, and the encouragement to pursue them, even when that may conflict with my own.

Meanwhile, I am enjoying every moment.