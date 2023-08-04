Weichmann: Plague and Pestilence

I am not sure what the reason is, but this summer it seems that we have an extremely prolific fly population. We always have flies in the summer. They love our milk replacer, our bottle calves, our bum lambs, our dogs’ ears and our saddle horses’ noses. They love the smell of new chicken scraps and old manure. They bite the milk cow’s legs and swarm on bulls’ backs. But this summer it seems that the normal number has tripled. Or quintupled. I’m not counting, or anything. But we have a lot. Of. Flies.

I bemoaned to the girls the other day that I feel like Charles Shultz’ character Pigpen already. Flies swarm my car, my arms and face, the front of my house. I understand the lure of blood beneath a cow’s skin or mine, the attraction of manure and milk and table scraps. But I’m really not sure what’s so attractive about the stain on the siding or the paint and dust on the car.

We also have grasshoppers this summer. Thick. They ate a bunch of my sister-in-law’s garden. Even her zucchini plants. Tender, tasty plants, like green beans, I understand, but zucchini leaves? They would have eaten a bunch of my garden too, but somehow my plans for planting a big garden this year never quite materialized. So they are eating the little garden that I have. The first tomatoes are just turning ripe and they are chewing holes in them.

The girls and I planted a small herb garden, with basil, marjoram, thyme, mint, lavender, lemon balm. I love using fresh herbs in summer salads. Apparently grasshoppers love fresh herbs too, because they just ate it to the sticks. They ate my onion tops off and they’re working away at the beets. For some reason, they haven’t eaten the peas. Yet. I was totally delighted to find a handful of snap peas the other day. But I shook my head over the plethora of fuzzy caterpillars that were also delighting in my pea plants. If it’s not one thing, it’s another.

Some of our critters have also struggled with odd illnesses this year. Thankfully, the main herd of cattle stayed healthy, which was a big blessing considering how much stress they were under this winter. But a couple of the bottle calves have struggled, and so have our bum lambs.

The lambs I can probably chalk up to the fact that they are sheep. And perhaps I don’t have the ‘sheep touch.’ Still, it’s disheartening to haul yet another one away to the bone pile. We put so much work into them, and, poof. Just like that, it’s gone.

About the time I think I have something figured out with them, something new turns up. Or another one tips over. One lamb started having seizures. That didn’t end well. “Don’t count the dead ones,” may be the best sheep advice I have received.

The calves had me mystified too. One I thought may have been snakebitten, but eventually I decided that it was something bacterial. Another had a swollen shoulder that I ended up lancing. They may have been fighting the same thing. Those particular two did not get any colostrum from their mothers, and my frozen stash must not have been potent enough. I’ve given enough shots of enough drugs and vitamins that goodness knows they should be healthy. At any rate, they are still alive, unlike some of the lambs.

This year I have asked for a lot of sheep advice, and I’ll take all the sheep advice anyone is willing to give. I’m not sure that I’m keen about taking on more bum lambs though. I’m also asking, hoping, praying, for an early frost. Rough as last winter was, I am ready to be done with flies. And my sister-in-law and I both are hoping that someone wants to give away some zucchini.