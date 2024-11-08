Wolfgram: FALL’S ROUNDUP WRECK

We was workin’ the fall roundup

Old ranchers’ furniture pretty crude

Two ash poles for a headgate

More ash poles was the side ‘o the chute

And cows is still the same

When we’re pushin’ ’em up the chutes

Don’t know if there’s nuthin’ more obstinate

Then cloven hooved cantankerous brutes

So the gather was over and

The hard work did commence

Alzada Al workin’ the crowdin’ pen

Dodgin’ kickin’ hooves in self-defense

Volberg Vic was on the headgate

Broadus Bob was pokin’ shots

Hammond Hank was doin’ the mouthin’

Both hands full of nostril snot

The Doc from Ekalaka

Had his arm up some cow’s butt

Tryin’ to smoke a cigarette

With cows kickin’ up a fuss

Boyes Butch was pushin’ poles

As we whooped ’em up the chute

Worn out whips and chunks ‘o wood

Anything ta’ make ’em move

When whoops and hollers from upfront

Where the pole headgate was attached

Some big old cow took a run at it

Tore off the whole shootin’ match!

She headed out into the corral

Pole headgate hangin’ off’n her head

Scared the b’Jesus out’a preg checked cows

Who blew through the old corral fence

She headed for the horse trailers

You could hear bridle reins pop

Stampeded most all the horses

“Cept Broadus Bob’s

Bob took a flyin’ leap on his pony

Tryin’ ta’ figger out how to rope this cow

With an ash pole headgate on her head

Maybe take a 50′ rope

Finally caught her left hind foot

Someone run up with carpenters gear

When we sawed it off’n let her up

We didn’t see her for two more years!

Ain’t no cow moral to this story

The old blister has got her pride

Your gonna wait long time for her answer

B’cause we can’t find her darned old hide!