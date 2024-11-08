Wolfgram: FALL’S ROUNDUP WRECK
We was workin’ the fall roundup
Old ranchers’ furniture pretty crude
Two ash poles for a headgate
More ash poles was the side ‘o the chute
And cows is still the same
When we’re pushin’ ’em up the chutes
Don’t know if there’s nuthin’ more obstinate
Then cloven hooved cantankerous brutes
So the gather was over and
The hard work did commence
Alzada Al workin’ the crowdin’ pen
Dodgin’ kickin’ hooves in self-defense
Volberg Vic was on the headgate
Broadus Bob was pokin’ shots
Hammond Hank was doin’ the mouthin’
Both hands full of nostril snot
The Doc from Ekalaka
Had his arm up some cow’s butt
Tryin’ to smoke a cigarette
With cows kickin’ up a fuss
Boyes Butch was pushin’ poles
As we whooped ’em up the chute
Worn out whips and chunks ‘o wood
Anything ta’ make ’em move
When whoops and hollers from upfront
Where the pole headgate was attached
Some big old cow took a run at it
Tore off the whole shootin’ match!
She headed out into the corral
Pole headgate hangin’ off’n her head
Scared the b’Jesus out’a preg checked cows
Who blew through the old corral fence
She headed for the horse trailers
You could hear bridle reins pop
Stampeded most all the horses
“Cept Broadus Bob’s
Bob took a flyin’ leap on his pony
Tryin’ ta’ figger out how to rope this cow
With an ash pole headgate on her head
Maybe take a 50′ rope
Finally caught her left hind foot
Someone run up with carpenters gear
When we sawed it off’n let her up
We didn’t see her for two more years!
Ain’t no cow moral to this story
The old blister has got her pride
Your gonna wait long time for her answer
B’cause we can’t find her darned old hide!