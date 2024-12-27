Wolfgram: RED KNOWS WHO IS SANTY CLAUS
Before Red was dead and gone
he was a real cowboy
bustin’ bronc’s and trail drives
was the life that he enjoyed
He growed up independent
like most cowboys of his time
never askin’ for any help
was way beneath his pride
You see, in this kind’a life
you figure you seen it all
but this was the first Christmas
when he knew there was a Santy Claus
Now Red was loaded with common sense
knew BS when he heard it
didn’t need no scientists nor
preachers spoutin’ from the pulpit
He started out one Christmas eve
to visit the neighbor’s ranch
figured they’d swap some yarns, throw some whiskey down
maybe there’d be a dance
The day was cold and cloudy
maybe even call it bitter
but he figured on some bottled cheer
regardless of the weather
The snow crunched and cracked
under his pony’s hooves
he wrapped his scarf ’round hat and chin
wished he had warmer gloves
He was half-way to the O bar O
when a hard north wind sprung up
he thought of that bottle of Christmas cheer
an’ takin’ a pull on the jug
So, he hunkered down in his saddle
but soon it started to snow
the way the wind was blowin’ hard to see
couldn’t tell which way to go
He was in a real blizzard
and he knew he was in bad trouble
cause the temperature continued to drop
and his pony started to stumble
The wind was blowin’ way to hard
to ever start a fire
he tried walkin’ to stay warm
but after a while he grew tired
He figured he might freeze to death
must have been 30 below
when he saw a light ahead of him
and its brilliance brightly glowed
His spirits picked up right away
he knew he’d found the ranch
but the light kept moving away from him
was he freezin’ and in a trance?
Then he heard ho ho Ho HOs
and the sound of angels singing
it scared the tarnation out of him
cause he knew there was no such thing
He kept following that light cause
there was nothing else he could do
and he wanted to see what was makin’ those sounds
he wanted real proof
Any fool cowboy knows
there’s no Santy Claus or Angels
but what mystified him was that he was warmin’ up
and it made his backbone tingle
Somewhere during that awful blizzard
Red came to the realization
that it was an Angel leadin’ him
to safety and salvation
Cause the light led him back to the ranch
back to where he started
but he came back a changed cowboy
in both attitude and heart
He knew now there was a God
cause this had been a miracle
how a bright light could lead him home
and he never saw a soul
He chuckled to himself and spoke
Lord I’ll change my ways
you’ve proved to me that you are real
no matter what others say
So, this Christmas I’ll start prayin’
and talkin’ to you each day
I don’t know no fancy words
I’ll say it straight and plain
I know you are my Savior
you saved me just this night
and I’ll never forget how good it was
to have your power by my side
AMEN