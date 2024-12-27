Wolfgram: RED KNOWS WHO IS SANTY CLAUS

Before Red was dead and gone

he was a real cowboy

bustin’ bronc’s and trail drives

was the life that he enjoyed

He growed up independent

like most cowboys of his time

never askin’ for any help

was way beneath his pride

You see, in this kind’a life

you figure you seen it all

but this was the first Christmas

when he knew there was a Santy Claus

Now Red was loaded with common sense

knew BS when he heard it

didn’t need no scientists nor

preachers spoutin’ from the pulpit

He started out one Christmas eve

to visit the neighbor’s ranch

figured they’d swap some yarns, throw some whiskey down

maybe there’d be a dance

The day was cold and cloudy

maybe even call it bitter

but he figured on some bottled cheer

regardless of the weather

The snow crunched and cracked

under his pony’s hooves

he wrapped his scarf ’round hat and chin

wished he had warmer gloves

He was half-way to the O bar O

when a hard north wind sprung up

he thought of that bottle of Christmas cheer

an’ takin’ a pull on the jug

So, he hunkered down in his saddle

but soon it started to snow

the way the wind was blowin’ hard to see

couldn’t tell which way to go

He was in a real blizzard

and he knew he was in bad trouble

cause the temperature continued to drop

and his pony started to stumble

The wind was blowin’ way to hard

to ever start a fire

he tried walkin’ to stay warm

but after a while he grew tired

He figured he might freeze to death

must have been 30 below

when he saw a light ahead of him

and its brilliance brightly glowed

His spirits picked up right away

he knew he’d found the ranch

but the light kept moving away from him

was he freezin’ and in a trance?

Then he heard ho ho Ho HOs

and the sound of angels singing

it scared the tarnation out of him

cause he knew there was no such thing

He kept following that light cause

there was nothing else he could do

and he wanted to see what was makin’ those sounds

he wanted real proof

Any fool cowboy knows

there’s no Santy Claus or Angels

but what mystified him was that he was warmin’ up

and it made his backbone tingle

Somewhere during that awful blizzard

Red came to the realization

that it was an Angel leadin’ him

to safety and salvation

Cause the light led him back to the ranch

back to where he started

but he came back a changed cowboy

in both attitude and heart

He knew now there was a God

cause this had been a miracle

how a bright light could lead him home

and he never saw a soul

He chuckled to himself and spoke

Lord I’ll change my ways

you’ve proved to me that you are real

no matter what others say

So, this Christmas I’ll start prayin’

and talkin’ to you each day

I don’t know no fancy words

I’ll say it straight and plain

I know you are my Savior

you saved me just this night

and I’ll never forget how good it was

to have your power by my side

AMEN