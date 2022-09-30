 Konechne: I liked the story on the Norwegian writer | TSLN.com
Konechne: I liked the story on the Norwegian writer

Hello Carrie,

I’m slow at writing and at 89 years old, don’t have the internet or cell phone so couldn’t text you. I don’t miss what I don’t have. I’m happy.

I am writing to tell you how much I liked the story you wrote on the Norwegian writer. What a great story about him and the people he met. I liked the picture of John Hoiland also. That would make a great Christmas card.

I look for your name in the Tri-State Livestock News whenever I get it. You write interesting articles.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Don Konechne

605-787-4596

 

