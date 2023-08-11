Leonard Wolfgram: An Old Cowboy’s Dreams

Cowboy topped a rise

On a springtime breeze

Oceans of grass stretchin’

As far as he could see

No sod turned upside down

Fences nowhere to be seen

Relivin’ the past in warm sunshine

Is this old cowboy’s dream

Times has changed since them early days

Recallin’ swimmin ‘ flooded streams

Ridin’ forGoodnight on the old JA

Young again in an old cowboy’s dream’s

Oh! For the days smellin bacon on the fire

Slept so little, no time to get tired

Livin life and limb to the extreme

He’s full of life in an old cowboy’s dream’s

Pitchin’ bronc’s and busted ropes

Some success and some dashed hopes

Screams for help in a swollen stream

Can’t be erased in an old cowboy’s dreams

But Oh! The good times when they hit the town

Saloon to saloon throwin’ whiskey down

Goin’ to dance but never with spurs

Some old cowboys’ dreams get blurred

So, he dreamed away sittin up on that hill

Eyes misted over with dreams fulfilled

Thinkin back when he called on sweet Laureen

Oh! The memories in an old cowboy’s dream’s

He musta dreamed the day away

‘Cause they found his body where he lay

Didn’t look gone or so it seemed

They just thought he was have’n

An old cowboys dream