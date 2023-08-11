YOUR AD HERE »

Leonard Wolfgram: An Old Cowboy’s Dreams

Cowboy topped a rise  

On a springtime breeze 

Oceans of grass stretchin’  

As far as he could see 

No sod turned upside down 

Fences nowhere to be seen 

Relivin’ the past in warm sunshine 

Is this old cowboy’s dream 

Times has changed since them early days 

Recallin’ swimmin ‘ flooded streams 

Ridin’ forGoodnight on the old JA 

Young again in an old cowboy’s dream’s 

Oh! For the days smellin bacon on the fire 

Slept so little, no time to get tired 

Livin life and limb to the extreme 

He’s full of life in an old cowboy’s dream’s 

Pitchin’ bronc’s and busted ropes 

Some success and some dashed hopes 

Screams for help in a swollen stream 

Can’t be erased in an old cowboy’s dreams 

But Oh! The good times when they hit the town 

Saloon to saloon throwin’ whiskey down 

Goin’ to dance but never with spurs 

Some old cowboys’ dreams get blurred 

So, he dreamed away sittin up on that hill 

Eyes misted over with dreams fulfilled 

Thinkin back when he called on sweet Laureen 

Oh! The memories in an old cowboy’s dream’s 

He musta dreamed the day away 

‘Cause they found his body where he lay 

Didn’t look gone or so it seemed 

They just thought he was have’n 

An old cowboys dream 

