Leonard Wolfgram: An Old Cowboy’s Dreams
Cowboy topped a rise
On a springtime breeze
Oceans of grass stretchin’
As far as he could see
No sod turned upside down
Fences nowhere to be seen
Relivin’ the past in warm sunshine
Is this old cowboy’s dream
Times has changed since them early days
Recallin’ swimmin ‘ flooded streams
Ridin’ forGoodnight on the old JA
Young again in an old cowboy’s dream’s
Oh! For the days smellin bacon on the fire
Slept so little, no time to get tired
Livin life and limb to the extreme
He’s full of life in an old cowboy’s dream’s
Pitchin’ bronc’s and busted ropes
Some success and some dashed hopes
Screams for help in a swollen stream
Can’t be erased in an old cowboy’s dreams
But Oh! The good times when they hit the town
Saloon to saloon throwin’ whiskey down
Goin’ to dance but never with spurs
Some old cowboys’ dreams get blurred
So, he dreamed away sittin up on that hill
Eyes misted over with dreams fulfilled
Thinkin back when he called on sweet Laureen
Oh! The memories in an old cowboy’s dream’s
He musta dreamed the day away
‘Cause they found his body where he lay
Didn’t look gone or so it seemed
They just thought he was have’n
An old cowboys dream