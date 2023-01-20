leonard wolfgram: Sky Pilots
* Ever’ now and then
When we was on a trail drive
A preacher man’d ride in
An talk to us about livin’ right
* Some ‘o the boys called ’em Sky Pilots
It’d bring a loud guffaw
From wild and woolly cowboys
Who forgot their bringin’ up
* They think of their whiskey drinkin’
And maybe soiled doves
And of bein’ unrepentant
Of the wild life they love
* Some Pilots who came into camp
Spoutin’ fire and brimstone
Scared the b’Jesus out of us
Recallin’ what we’d learned at home
* They’d rant‘n rave‘n yell
Fierce red eyes brimmin’ fire
To scare the hell right out of us
Frothin’ at the mouth; shrill voice risin’ higher
* But then ever’ now and then
A certain preacher man rode up
Sit on his hoss smellin’ coffee
An’ say “boys you got a cup?
* He had this gentle way about him
That made us boys look at the ground
Shuffle our feet and squirm inside
‘Cause he never looked us down
* Never told us how bad we were
“Stead he told us what was good
Taught us about human dignity
What honor meant to manhood
* Honor means lots of things
Not sure how well it’s understood
But all of it has somethin’ to do
With what was taught us by our Lord
* Bein’ kind and gentle
To both animals and man
Not thinkin’ of yourself
Always helpin’ where you can
* Keepin’ your word and always
Followin’ the Golden Rule
Though it costs money, pride, or love
Keep it to your last molecule
* Most trouble comes when someone
Has a selfish bent
Cause when the “I” and “ME are there
They’ll never be content
* We started thinkin’ deep inside
This man wasn’t a hollerin’ preacher
He was a man who knew what honor was
He was a Rabbi and a Teacher
* The kind of Pilot who made a hand
Firm in his resolve to be just like him
The moral light that showed around
Struck a chord deep within
* He’s a Sky Pilot sure as I’m born
Said an old cowboy rubbin’ his whiskers
I sure enough hope he comes back soon
‘Cause I think I heard the Lord Whisper