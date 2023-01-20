leonard wolfgram: Sky Pilots

* Ever’ now and then

When we was on a trail drive

A preacher man’d ride in

An talk to us about livin’ right

* Some ‘o the boys called ’em Sky Pilots

It’d bring a loud guffaw

From wild and woolly cowboys

Who forgot their bringin’ up

* They think of their whiskey drinkin’

And maybe soiled doves

And of bein’ unrepentant

Of the wild life they love

* Some Pilots who came into camp

Spoutin’ fire and brimstone

Scared the b’Jesus out of us

Recallin’ what we’d learned at home

* They’d rant‘n rave‘n yell

Fierce red eyes brimmin’ fire

To scare the hell right out of us

Frothin’ at the mouth; shrill voice risin’ higher

* But then ever’ now and then

A certain preacher man rode up

Sit on his hoss smellin’ coffee

An’ say “boys you got a cup?

* He had this gentle way about him

That made us boys look at the ground

Shuffle our feet and squirm inside

‘Cause he never looked us down

* Never told us how bad we were

“Stead he told us what was good

Taught us about human dignity

What honor meant to manhood

* Honor means lots of things

Not sure how well it’s understood

But all of it has somethin’ to do

With what was taught us by our Lord

* Bein’ kind and gentle

To both animals and man

Not thinkin’ of yourself

Always helpin’ where you can

* Keepin’ your word and always

Followin’ the Golden Rule

Though it costs money, pride, or love

Keep it to your last molecule

* Most trouble comes when someone

Has a selfish bent

Cause when the “I” and “ME are there

They’ll never be content

* We started thinkin’ deep inside

This man wasn’t a hollerin’ preacher

He was a man who knew what honor was

He was a Rabbi and a Teacher

* The kind of Pilot who made a hand

Firm in his resolve to be just like him

The moral light that showed around

Struck a chord deep within

* He’s a Sky Pilot sure as I’m born

Said an old cowboy rubbin’ his whiskers

I sure enough hope he comes back soon

‘Cause I think I heard the Lord Whisper