Motherhood is a toddler tucking her baby dolls into her bed and then carefully crawling in between them without disturbing them. Motherhood is cuddling kittens, rescuing baby bunnies from the dog, raising puppies and kittens with an eyedropper, pulling lambs and calves, bottle feeding them when their own mothers cannot. Motherhood is a dream, a list of names, imaginary faces: sturdy boys with freckles and laughing girls with braids weaving through a world of imagination… Someday…

Motherhood is watching the months roll by, wondering, waiting. Motherhood is, at last, knowing that the wait is over, knowing the mystery of a new life within. Motherhood is throwing up every day (and twice on Thursdays) overwhelming exhaustion, relentless nausea. Motherhood is feeling, at last, that first flutter of movement, the stretches of baby feet against her ribs, the swelling of her belly, nine months that fly by. Motherhood is timing contractions, working through the pain; motherhood is looking into the eyes of her newborn child and seeing eternity.

Sometimes, motherhood is scarred by years of loss: months that roll by without a pause, hope that rises to be dashed by miscarriage, stillbirth, tragedy. Sometimes motherhood is choosing adoption after decades of waiting; sometimes motherhood is choosing foster parenting for children who desperately need a mother’s and father’s love and the steadiness of a safe home. Sometimes motherhood is miracles; sometimes motherhood is an emptiness that never ends. Sometimes, motherhood is a rose in November on a lonely windswept hill beside a little cross planted in the earth. Motherhood, always, is choosing to love, choosing to give, choosing to be open to life even in the face of grief.

Motherhood is sharing the beauty of wild plum blossoms and tulips, peonies and roses, finding a fine china vase for the first dandelion of the year. Motherhood is poking bean seeds into warm wet rows, scattering dandelion seeds to the wind, grinding wheat into flour, kneading flour into dough, cutting the heel of a fresh loaf of bread and spreading it with butter and honey. Motherhood is sharing music—from Schumann to Simon and Garfunkel—sharing stories, sharing skills: letting little hands rest on your own at the piano, threading needles for little fingers to sew quilts, helping small hands squeeze milk out of the cow into the cat’s mouth, reading The Cat in the Hat and Curious George one thousand and one times until you hear them read back to you.

Motherhood is sharing in discoveries of anthills and old bones, animal tracks and robins’ eggs, walking two miles at toddler speed and saving the rocks and dead butterflies and art projects and worn out shoes because throwing them away would be impossible. Motherhood is Little House on the Prairie, The House at Pooh Corner, and Charlotte’s Web on repeat, because the best stories never grow old. Motherhood is mixing cookie dough in a big bowl, rolling pie crusts, licking brownie batter off the spoons and whipped cream off the beaters, steak and potatoes from scratch on Sunday and frozen pizza after a long day of hauling cows on Thursday.

Motherhood is first heartbeats, first kicks, first contractions, first breaths, first moments, first rolls and teeth and crawl and steps; first words, first day of school, first communion, first date, first job, first pickup, first recital, first game. Motherhood is muddy footprints, muddy coveralls, muddy fingerprints, muddy bare feet in puddles; motherhood is dancing in the rain and feeding bum lambs in a thunderstorm while hail thunders on the barn roof. Motherhood is digging snow forts and tunnels, wet mittens everywhere, snow melting on the kitchen floor. Motherhood is hearing ‘I need to go potty’ as soon as the snowsuit is zipped up and the boots are tied. Motherhood is dandelion bouquets and crocuses, bunnies and turtles and chicks and kittens and injured birds in the house, eating fresh cucumbers and tomatoes in the garden, picnics in the hayfield (or not, if you forget the lunch you packed), wading in the river, skinny dipping at the lake, swimming across the bay. Motherhood is skinned knees and cut fingers and broken bones, knowing when it’s time for another trip to the emergency room and when a kiss will make it all better.

Motherhood is giving horseback rides to your cousins, your friends, your little sisters, your children, your nieces and nephews, on an old sorrel mare who used to fly like the wind, but whose eyes now meet yours with the wisdom of years as she nods her head and lets her ears flop and steps along gently. Motherhood is waiting till your kids can open the gate while you drive through, and then hearing, “I’ll drive, mom, you can get the gate!”

Motherhood is wrestling in prayer, looking the devil straight in the eye and not backing down, knowing you can’t fight your children’s battles or make their choices, but knowing that the One Who is on their side is fighting for them.

Motherhood is showing up to sit with a young woman who just buried her own mother, just being there, folding diapers, being present in the face of loss. Motherhood is fielding the hard questions, never judging, always welcoming, never offended. Motherhood is sending a little something ‘just in case’ for on the road home. Motherhood is waving your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren out of sight. Motherhood is holding little hands, holding big hands, holding gnarled, wrinkled hands, knotting the strands between generations.

Motherhood is leaning into hesitant questions over a cup of tea at the dining table, reading of unspoken pain between the lines, knowing there’s more than what’s being said and opening the door for it to pour out. Motherhood is sharing the right Bible verse at the right time, a hug, a prayer, a pair of dry socks, a piece of a rosebush and some daylily roots, a door that’s always open and an ear that hears the phone ring at all hours of the night.

Motherhood is embracing the seasons as they flow, sharing stories as they take shape, choosing brave and choosing kind and choosing to let it go and choosing to hold tightly and embracing the beauty. Motherhood, always, is choosing love, because even if they didn’t grow under your heart, they grew in it.

Tamara and Kamrie Choat.

