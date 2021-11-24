Nebraska Senator Tom Brewer:

As the next legislative session rapidly approaches (5 January), senators will be busy trying to find ways to spend over $1B in federal funds for the so-called federal “infrastructure” package.

Politically conservative people have a hard time with a task like this. We believe government redistribution of wealth, and the business of doling out money by picking winners and losers is a fundamentally bad thing for government at any echelon to be doing. Money does its very best good for society when it is left in the hands of the people who earned it. The only way Congress can get a dollar to spend is to take that dollar from Americans who worked for and earned it, or borrow that dollar from Americans yet unborn, or inflate that dollar from Americans. Over 25 percent of all the US dollars in circulation have been created out of thin air in the last six months. Dumping this fake money into the economy has caused the worst inflation in over thirty years. I am very concerned pouring even more fake money into our economy will make inflation worse. All that being said, we face a situation where “if we don’t spend it, someone else will.”

Farmers and ranchers are the beating heart of Nebraska. I am going to work hard to ensure as much of this money gets spent on projects that help agriculture in western Nebraska. One in four jobs and one in five dollars created in Nebraska come from agriculture. That tells me a substantial percentage of this money belongs to the people who create nearly a fourth of Nebraska’s economy. I urge county boards, school boards, chambers of commerce, city and town councils, Sherriff offices, folks in tourism, natural resource districts, local economic development groups, and concerned citizens to make their wishes known. Now is the time to contact my office and explain your ideas for this spending this money.

The bill will spend $65 billion in expanding broadband access. It will put $55 billion into water and sewer systems. It will spend $110 billion on roads, bridges, and other major projects while directing $66 billion toward passenger and freight rail improvements, and $39 billion into public transit. Here is a detailed description of the how the money in this bill has been prioritized: https://www.ncsl.org/ncsl-in-dc/publications-and-resources/infrastructure-investment-and-jobs-act.aspx

To close on a happy note, I read in the Omaha World Herald about “…the state’s most prolific six-man (football) team in history.” I would like to extend my congratulations and a hearty ‘well-done’ to the players and coaches of Cody/Kilgore Cowboys’ 65-37 victory over Potter-Dix, and their first-ever state championship. I would also like to extend my congratulations to the Sandhills Thedford Knights class D2 football team who was the runner up in their heart-breaking 46-40 loss in their State Championship game against the Kenesaw Cowboys.

Please contact my office with any comments, questions, or concerns. Email me at tbrewer@leg.ne.gov , mail a letter to Sen. Tom Brewer, P.O. Box 94604, Lincoln, NE 68509, or call us at (402) 471-2628.