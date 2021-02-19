Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Arctic blast, banquets, smokers, clinics, rodeos, fundraisers
I hope by the time you read this that the major deep freeze that so much of the U.S. was going through has passed. The coldest I saw it on this ridge was -35, and it went over a week of not getting above zero around that. The arctic blast even made for snow on Galveston Bay in Texas, plus untold miles of frozen and busted water lines in the more temperate states. I sure feel for everyone involved. It sure pointed out how valuable and needed our fossil fuel fired power plants are to us as a nation and how useless wind power and solar power can be in wintery circumstances.
The NHSRA has just announced that the Jr. High division will be allowing 5th graders to join in the 2021-22 season. Go to http://www.nhsra.com to learn more.
The Gillette College Rodeo Teamm Banquet and Fundraiser will be Feb. 27, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex, Gillette Wyo. You can view all the auction items on the Facebook page Gillette College Rodeo Banquet 2021.
The Johnson County Skijoor Wars on Feb. 27 has changed locations. The race will be held at the fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will be at the Occidental Hotel. The track will now be straight and you’ll be using a 33 foot rope. They are accepting 90 teams. Call Kyle or Jacy Todd at 307-621-2278 for details and pre-entry and entry information. By the way, the horse owner has to be there to sign a waiver, even if they are not the one riding the horse.
The 58th Annual Valley City, N.D. PRCA rodeo will be held March 12-13. On the 12th the perf will be at 7 p.m., on the 13th, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Slack will be 11 a.m. on the 12th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.northdakotawintershow.com.
March 12-14 is the date for the 9th Anual Wyoming Rough Stock School at Casper, Wyo. They’re offering barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls and bull fighting, $390/event. Call 307-351-2272 or 307-358-2642 to get signed up, or email http://www.saddlebroncproductions.com.
The 1st Annual Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding will be March 27 at the Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo. Entry fees are $50 with a $25 stock charged, and added money. Entries open March 13 and you call 307-254-3530. There’s going to be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Wyoming Suicide Prevention Center.
There will be team roping at the AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo, on March 14 and April 11. Find developing information at Wright Team Roping Jackpots on Facebook.
Torrington, Wyo., will be having a Warm Up Rodeo March 14 at the indoor arena in Torrington. Pre-entries are required by March 10. There will be three age groups for most events: 14 and under, 15-18, and open. Events are breakaway, goat tying, tie down roping, team roping, pole bending, barrels, and steer wrestling pending available cattle. Call 307-534-6175 for more information.
Great news for the ranch cowboy set! The Jordan Valley Big Loop is on schedule to be held May 15, at, where else, Jordan Valley, Oregon. This event is on my bucket list!
The New Underwood High School Rodeo Club Annual Smoker will be March 19 at the New Underwood Community Center, New Underwood, S.D. The steak dinner will be at 5:30, live auction at 7 p.m., silent auction until 8 p.m., and a live band and dance to follow until 11 p.m. Tickets for the event are a very reasonable two for $25!
The Kiplinger Cow Spectacular Show will be March 19-21 at McCook, Neb. It will be NRCHA, AQHA CowHorse and AQHA Roping. This show will have many divisions with two slates of horse show classes plus cutting and rancher classes. For more infor call Robin Henrichs at 402-649-2342 or on the website http://www.whitehorseshowmgt.com.
There are two heading spots open for the bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic at Douglas, Wyo on March 20-21. Call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 to nab one!
Broncs, Bares and Bulldoggin’ will be at the McKenzie Co. Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. On March 27, 7 p.m. Looks like a fun event.
Well, that’s my frigid circle for this week. Stay safe, be careful and please pray for our nation.
> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet & Fundraiser, Feb. 27, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Feb. 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Forner Park Thoroughbred Race Meet, Feb. 19-May 1, Grand Island, Neb.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, Feb. 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars, Feb. 27, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 27, Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, Feb. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, Feb. 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> CANCELLED! Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 28, Baker, Mont.
> M & M Equine LLC Barrel Series, March 5 and 12, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Neiwohner Arena, Albion, Neb.
> BFHS Rodeo Team fundraiser/auction, Mar. 6, 5:30, Community Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> March Madness Roping, March 6-7, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> The American Rodeo, Mar. 6-7, AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 7, 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> 58th Annual PRCA Rodeo, March 12-13, Valley City, N.D.
> Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, March 12-14, Miles City, Mont.
> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Mar. 12-14, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, March 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, March 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> WarmUp Rodeo, March 14, Torrington, Wyo
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> New Underwood H.S. Rodeo Club Smoker, March 19, New Underwood, S.D.
> Kiplinger Cow Spectacular Show, March 19-21, McCook, Neb.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, April 1-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Rodeo Minot, April 9-10 and April 17-18,All Season Arena, N.D. State Fair Center, Minot, N.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont.
> Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore.
> Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate
Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the Feb. 20, 2021 edition of Tri-State Livestock News