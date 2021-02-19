Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Arctic blast, banquets, smokers, clinics, rodeos, fundraisers

I hope by the time you read this that the major deep freeze that so much of the U.S. was going through has passed. The coldest I saw it on this ridge was -35, and it went over a week of not getting above zero around that. The arctic blast even made for snow on Galveston Bay in Texas, plus untold miles of frozen and busted water lines in the more temperate states. I sure feel for everyone involved. It sure pointed out how valuable and needed our fossil fuel fired power plants are to us as a nation and how useless wind power and solar power can be in wintery circumstances.

The NHSRA has just announced that the Jr. High division will be allowing 5th graders to join in the 2021-22 season. Go to http://www.nhsra.com to learn more.

The Gillette College Rodeo Teamm Banquet and Fundraiser will be Feb. 27, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex, Gillette Wyo. You can view all the auction items on the Facebook page Gillette College Rodeo Banquet 2021.

The Johnson County Skijoor Wars on Feb. 27 has changed locations. The race will be held at the fairgrounds, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will be at the Occidental Hotel. The track will now be straight and you’ll be using a 33 foot rope. They are accepting 90 teams. Call Kyle or Jacy Todd at 307-621-2278 for details and pre-entry and entry information. By the way, the horse owner has to be there to sign a waiver, even if they are not the one riding the horse.

The 58th Annual Valley City, N.D. PRCA rodeo will be held March 12-13. On the 12th the perf will be at 7 p.m., on the 13th, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Slack will be 11 a.m. on the 12th. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.northdakotawintershow.com.

March 12-14 is the date for the 9th Anual Wyoming Rough Stock School at Casper, Wyo. They’re offering barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls and bull fighting, $390/event. Call 307-351-2272 or 307-358-2642 to get signed up, or email http://www.saddlebroncproductions.com.

The 1st Annual Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding will be March 27 at the Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo. Entry fees are $50 with a $25 stock charged, and added money. Entries open March 13 and you call 307-254-3530. There’s going to be a 50/50 drawing to benefit the Wyoming Suicide Prevention Center.

There will be team roping at the AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo, on March 14 and April 11. Find developing information at Wright Team Roping Jackpots on Facebook.

Torrington, Wyo., will be having a Warm Up Rodeo March 14 at the indoor arena in Torrington. Pre-entries are required by March 10. There will be three age groups for most events: 14 and under, 15-18, and open. Events are breakaway, goat tying, tie down roping, team roping, pole bending, barrels, and steer wrestling pending available cattle. Call 307-534-6175 for more information.

Great news for the ranch cowboy set! The Jordan Valley Big Loop is on schedule to be held May 15, at, where else, Jordan Valley, Oregon. This event is on my bucket list!

The New Underwood High School Rodeo Club Annual Smoker will be March 19 at the New Underwood Community Center, New Underwood, S.D. The steak dinner will be at 5:30, live auction at 7 p.m., silent auction until 8 p.m., and a live band and dance to follow until 11 p.m. Tickets for the event are a very reasonable two for $25!

The Kiplinger Cow Spectacular Show will be March 19-21 at McCook, Neb. It will be NRCHA, AQHA CowHorse and AQHA Roping. This show will have many divisions with two slates of horse show classes plus cutting and rancher classes. For more infor call Robin Henrichs at 402-649-2342 or on the website http://www.whitehorseshowmgt.com.

There are two heading spots open for the bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic at Douglas, Wyo on March 20-21. Call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555 to nab one!

Broncs, Bares and Bulldoggin’ will be at the McKenzie Co. Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D. On March 27, 7 p.m. Looks like a fun event.

Well, that’s my frigid circle for this week. Stay safe, be careful and please pray for our nation.