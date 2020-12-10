Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: BHSS tickets are on sale, PBR at Sioux Falls, team ropings,barrel series, Jr and American qualifiers

The weather has been pretty amazing lately. A little front is moving through as I write this and it’s dropped the temperature back to more normal ranges. It may even snow a little where I am. It’s sure dry, but it’s making what hay folks have last longer. Great news from friends in Arizona and western New Mexico though. They’re actually getting the long awaited rain they have so desperately needed. Maybe it will spread out from there. Northwestern New Mexico friends had several inches of snow even! They’re thrilled with any moisture.

The long awaited Black Hills Stock Show ticket sales have opened! You can call for yours at 800-468-6463.

Speaking of the BHSS, congratulations to Warren and Mayola West on being honored as “Horse People of the Year” at the upoming 2021 BHSS Stockman’s Banquet and Ball held on Jan. 30 at the Ramkota. They are very deserving of this as they’ve been in the business of raising good, solid using horses for a long time. I’m happy for them!

At this time, the scheduled Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls is still on for Dec. 20 at the DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. Entries are open NOW until Dec. 16, 8 p.m. For pony entries, text Kerry at 701-880-8372, for bulls, text Hunter at 612-223-0759.

The 1st Annual Matt Triplett Invitational will be at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. on Dec. 18-19. On the 18th is the PBR Team Challenge, plus there will be the added bonus of Mini Bulls. Mini bulls will start at 6:30 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. Challenge will follow at 7 p.m. On the 19th, the PBR Invitational will start at 7 p.m. Regional bull rider, Jake Lockwood, Volberg, Mont. is one of the invitees.

There will be a team roping jackpot on Dec. 19 at the Billy Martin Arena 15 miles east of Sturgis, S.D. They’ll be roping both muleys and horned cattle and will use Wrangler numbers. Call Levi O’Keeffe for info at 701-721-9248.

Don’t forget the Horse Sale at Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb. On Dec. 22, 1 p.m. They’ve been having some good sales with very nice prices paid for solid horses. Call Link Thompson for more info at 308-282-9998.

The SCC Team Roping Jackpot will be Sat., Dec. 26, at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. It’s cash only entries, 70% payback, enter at 10 a.m. It will start with Sled Roping at 10:45 and if you’re in it you can’t be in the others. They’ll have a #11.5 slide and a #9.5. Call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

Toofpik Barrel Series (I’m sure there’s a good story that goes with that name) at Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb., has set it’s dates. They are Jan. 15-17, 29-31; Feb. 5-7, 19-21; March 12-14, 26-28; April 9-11. Call todd at 308-730-2022 for more info.

There’s a Jr. American Qualifier Jan. 23-24 at Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo, 11 a.m. both days. There will be three rounds and a short-go. To 10 in the 19 and under will advance to the Semi-finals in Ft. Worth; 15 and under and 12 and under divisions will have the top 5 move on. All contestants must be Jr. American members prior to the event. Events are breakaway, tie down roping and goat tying. In conjunction with the Jr., there will be the Boss Lady Breakaway and Aces High Tie Down and Team Roping American qualifiers. The whole family can compete! If you have questions or want to enter, go to producer@fullsendrodeo.com or text 307-321-0124.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has rescheduled their 2021 event from March 2-21 to May 4-23. The Jr. Livestock and Horse shows will still be in March.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. Be safe out there and pray for our nation.