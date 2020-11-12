Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Brazille surpasses $7 mil, roughstock school, jackpots, American qualifiers

There have been a few dustings of snow in this area and lots more not that far from here. In view of the hay supply, I’m sure everyone is hoping the deep snow stays away for a good long time.

Trevor Brazille reached another milestone during the National Finals Steer Roping. He has gone past the $7 million mark in rodeo earnings. He won the average at the NFSR and pocketed $27,347 in doing so. He’s the only one of those fabulous ropers that caught all 10 head of steers.

Congrats to Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., on his showing at the NFSR. He placed 2nd in round 6, 1st in rounds 7, 8, and 9, and 4th in round 10.

Also congrats to Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont., on qualifying for the PBR World Finals in Texas. It’s so good to see him back on his game after injury, surgery and rehab.

The James Kjerstad Event Center is open for riding for the winter and spring. It’s $20 for an adult, $10 for kids and runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To determine which days are for just riding, barrels, roping, etc.., go to the website http://www.centralstatesfair.com.

Ace High Roughstock Academy will be holding a roughstock school Nov. 20-22 at the Casper Fairgrounds Indoor Arena. Bareback coaches are Kelly Timberman and Orin Larsen. Saddle Broncs will be coached by Rick Smith. Go to the Ace High Roughstock Academy Facebook page to download the signup forms.

There will be an American and Jr. American Qualifier Steer Wrestling Nov. 21 at the J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $3000 added! Call Allen Good at 605-462-6290 or 605-441-6898 for details.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting and TSNC Wyoming State Finals will be Nov. 21-22 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It is enter 8-8:30 a.m., sort at 9 a.m.

The Hammond Roping Club Winter Series ropings have kicked off at the Broadus Fair Barn, Broadus, Mont. Dates are Nov. 15, 22, 29; Dec. 5, 13, 20; Jan. 3,10 17, 23; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28. Enter at 10, rope at 11 a.m. There’s also a Tie Down Roping jackpot which is enter at 10, rope and 10:30 a.m., you can enter on more than one horse.

There will be a Team Roping Jackpot at the Billy Martin Indoor Arena 15 miles east of Sturgis, S.D. on Nov. 21. It’s enter at 10, rope at 10:30. For more info, call Levi O’Keeffe 701-721-9248.

Boss Lady Breakaway and Barrels will be held at the Riata Ranch, Cheyenne, Wyo. The Winter Classic Series will be Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20 and March 20. Barrels will be a 4D format with all the age groups, and is WPRA approved. The Breakaway will have a 75% payout and will be a 2D format.

The Reinert Breakaway and Shootout, Jr. American, American and Rope For The Crown Qualifier will be Nov. 22, 9 a.m., at the Reinert Arena, Exit 116, Wall, S.D. Pre-entries have to be postmarked by Nov. 16. There’s $4000 added! Call Cole for info at 605-515-3575.

The Slope Circuit Awards Banquet will be Nov. 28 at the #3 Saloon in Buffalo, S.D. Happy hour will be at 6 p.m. with a prime rib supper at 7 p.m. Please RSVP if you’re going to attend. Call 701-279-6793 to do so.

There will be a Barrel Jackpot at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. on Nov. 28. Cash only.

The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association Shoot Out will be Jan 29, 10 a.m. And Jan. 30, 1 p.m., at the Rushmore Plaze Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The 2021 BHSS Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will be Feb. 5, 10 a.m., preview, 11 a.m. Sale, at the Barnett Arena, Rushmore Plaze Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. There will be a great lineup of well bred bucking stock offered at this sale and it’s fun to watch as well.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. Be careful out there and pray for our nation. It’s never needed our prayers more than it does right now.