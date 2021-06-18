Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Bulls, ranch rodeos, youth rodeos, draft horse pull, Black Hills Roundup

It’s been hot, in case you hadn’t noticed. Last week was a scorcher and really dried things out for most of the northern plains. Already struggling, the grass browned off where I’m at and is crunchy. We have fires all over the place and ceaseless wind. It’s going to be a long summer. Prayers for the firefighters.

The Bakken Bull Bash Series at Cooradt Arena, Dickinson, N.D., has started. Remaining dates are July 30 and Aug. 22, both at 2 p.m. Entries open the week before the event and you text to enter at 918-575-3874. Entry fee is $100. For general information, call Treven at 701-590-5784 or Dillon at 701-897-0347.

Cowboy Up Rodeo Bible Camp at Nirvana Equine, LLC, Wyarno, Wyo., will be July 24025. You’ll need to pre-register before June 24, at 307-752-2468. They’ll take 10 students in each event. Events are breakaway, goat tying, barrels, heding and heeling.

The Black Hills Summer Circuit Quarter Horse Show will be June 24-27 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.

June 25th is the date for the 5th Annual Moorcroft Youth Rodeo, at 6 p.m. All pre-entries this year, with forms available on line at http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com . For information, call 307-756-2076.

Cinch Bull Challenge will be June 25026 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Thirty stock contractors and 60 bull riders will be coming from all over the nation. They’ll be competing for a chunk of the $140,000 payoff!

The 25th Annual Draft Horse Expo at Deer Lodge, Mont., is June 25027. They’ll have dozens of classes of draft horses and mules, plus equipment demos, and blue grass music. For a complete schedule of events go to http://www.drafthorseexpo.com .

Jubilee Ranch Rodeo entries arre open NOW for the ranch rodeo, ranch broncs and mutton busting at Moorcroft, Wyo, on July 9, 6 p.m. Entry forms are on http://www.moorcroftrodeoclub.com .

If you’re a serious pole bender, the 5th Annual Sandhills Showdown on June 25-27, Boone County Fairgrounds, Albion, Neb., is a Hooey Jr. Patriot and Jr. American qualifier. For info, call Katy Bowers at 402-803-0616.

The Buffalo Gap Blowout at Buffalo Gap, S.D., will be July 9-10. On July 9, 6 p.m., there will be a Ranch Rodeo with $2000 added. Entry is $400/team, entries are open June 25-July 2, taking the first 12 teams. Events are rope and load, head to head stray gathering, team branding and cowboy relay, plus mutton busting for kids 60 lbs and under. To enter, call Robin White at 605-381-5540. On July 10, there will be a parade at 11 a.m., youth rodeo at 1 p.m., with four age divisions, and a street dance that night. You’ll need to pre-enter your kiddos by July 2, with Sunnie Reeves at 605-890-1533. You can get entry forms and all the details on the Buffalo Gap Blow Out Facebook page.

A Goat Tying clinic is with Mikenzy Miller will be June 26, at New Underwood, S.D. It’s $50/student with goats, lunch and water provided. Contact Heather Chambliss at 605-209-4021 to reserve your spot. They’re taking the first 15 paid up participants.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be holding a sorting clinic on June 26 with Keith Marquart. It will be a small group, so you’ll want to get signed up right away. It is $100 per rider. Call Carianna at 605-431-6105. It will be held at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

Kite Cattlel Company Ranch Horse Competition will be June 26, 8 a.m., at the Kite Ranch, Roundup, Mont. It will be a 4 Person Team branding, and a muley roping. All roping will be on slick horns. It’s $100/man for team branding, you can enter twice. Capped at 30 teams. Muley Roping will be $50/man, can enter up to six times with different partners. To enter, call 406-947-5927 or 406-794-1466.

Breakaway On The Yellowston will be June 26., at Forsyth, Mont. Enter at 9 a.m., rope at 11. You can enter the open twice, $120 for two head, with a short round. Open to the world. Call Megun Small at 406-850-7990. It’s also a WPRA approved divisional jackpot for the Badlands and Mountain states regions. It will be held in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Bucking on the Yellowston bronc futurity and Bull Team Event.

There will be a horse pull held at Estelline, S.D. on June 27. Free lunch from 11 to noon, with the pull starting at 1 p.m. I love watching draft horses work, so this would be a blast to go to.

The Big Horn Rumble Ranch Broncs and Barrels will be July 17 at Thermopolis, Wyo. Ranch broncs entry fee is $200, Barrels, $40. Entries are open June 27 and close July 5. For broncs call or text 307-851-8490, for barrels 307-851-9946. There’s an 80% payout with money added, plus buckles and prizes. K Bar N and Selle bucking stock.

Don’t forget, the Black Hills Roundup is June 30-July 4. The cattle drive and ranch rodeo will be on June 30, PRCA rodeos July 1-4, Women’s Bronc Riding returns after almost 80 years on July 2-3 during rodeo, July 4 parade and street dance. Get your tickets now at 605-723-2010.

Well, that’s my long, hot circle for another week. Please pray for rain and for our nation.

