Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cancellation, Brazile crowding $7 mil mark, meetings, LB rodeos, bull riding, series

The beautiful fall weather continues this week as I write this. Lots of fall cow work is getting done and fall projects getting hurriedly completed, maybe even some from previous falls.

I have one cancellation to share. The Badlands Little Britches Rodeos, #10 and #11, will not be held Nov. 21-22. The next rodeos for the Badlands LBR will be March 19-21 and April 2-3.

By the time you read this, he may have achieved the needed $12,000 plus dollars at the National Finals Steer Roping. Trevor Brazile, unquestionably the greatest rodeo cowboy alive today, working tie down roping, team roping, steer roping and all around categories, is just that much shy of having won $7 million in the rodeo arena in his career. Not only is he an outstanding rodeo athlete, but he’s a genuinely nice person as well, always having time to chat with folks at the rodeos. He semi-retired to spend more time with his family a few years ago, but he’s still a force to be reckoned with anywhere he unloads his horse.

The annual meeting for the New Underwood Roping Club will be on Nov. 18, 6 p.m., at the New Underwood Communicy Center.

Northern Hills Little Britches Rodeos #7 and #8 will be on Nov. 28 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Entries for this will close on Nov. 20.

The 26th Gateway to the Sandhills Bull Riding Classic will be Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Albion, Neb. There’s $2500 added, $100 entry fee, with a $25 paid deposit to hold your spot. They are taking 30 entries. Balance of entry is to be paid at the event, in cash. Call backs will be Nov. 21, 1-5 p.m. Contact Rodeo Rose Productions at 308-368-5838.

The next Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club event will be Nov. 22 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It’s a date change from the Nov. 7 event.

Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., will be having two more open horse sales this year. They will be Nov. 24 and Dec. 22, 3 p.m. both days. For more information, call Link at 308-282-9998 or the salebarn office at 308-282-1171.

There’s a Team Branding Roping Series set up at Thermopolis, Wyo. Dates are Dec. 5, Jan. 2, and Feb. 6. It’s enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Entries are $30/person, can enter twice, three person teams, slick horses except for kids and women who are beginning ropers.There will be a potluck lunch. If you have questions, call Taylor at 605-222-9216.

The Winter Cowhorse Series at the Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont., has set the dates. They are Nov. 14, Dec. 12, Jan 2., Feb. 13, March 13, and April 10. There will be classes for all levels, including green horses. For information or to enter, call Crystal at 307-679-8129 or Lesli at 406-690-4451.

The WSRRA approved Bronc Bash and Ranch Rodeo will be Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. I will have more information as it becomes available.

Now that we’ve had some really cold weather to kill off the bot flies, (I think the -16 should have done it), this would be a good time to deworm your horses. Use a broad spectrum wormer that is labelled as a botacide to do a thorough job. I’ll be getting mine done in the next week or so. It sure saves them from gut damage, colic, and misery, besides making them winter better.

This is also an excellent time of year to geld those stud colts, whether weanlings or yearlings. They’ll be all healed up in a few weeks and able to be run with the fillies and mares without worry. Yes, yearling studs can breed a mare, and also yes, yearling fillies can conceive a foal, which will stunt their growth dramatically. Every good stud colt will make a better gelding, plus have nicer attitude and manners to work with.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you have a great week, be safe out there, and don’t forget to pray for our nation.