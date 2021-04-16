Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Gillette horse racing!, bullriding, clinics and schools, ropings, founder warning

It’s sure been a cold, blustery week here. It has snowed here and there in this area, but none here as of today. The moisture would sure be welcome, whatever form it comes in.

I’m excited to tell you that they are planning to have a race meet in Gillette, Wyo., this season. If you are interested in learning more about it, you can call Randy Greer, manager, at 307-687-7461. You can check out all of Wyoming’s horse racing at http://www.307horseracing.com .

The Southern Hills Rowdies will be hosting a barrel racing clinic with Brandee Wardell on April 30. It will be at the rodeo grounds in Oelrichs, S.D. and is $150/student. Payment is required by April 20 to get in. Call or text Nancy Sletto at 605-890-0929.

The Bothwells will be having a bull riding series at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. Dates are April 24, 7 p.m., May 14, 7 p.m. and the finals on June 12, 6 p.m. There will be a calcutta before each event. If you have questions, call Rachel Bothwell at 605-381-7914.

Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo., has cancelled practices for April 25.

The SDCHA spring Fling NCHA Cutting will be April 30 through May 2 at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Pre-entries are requested so call Susie Reed at 406-599-1086. They are also hosting a clinic on Tues. evening at 6 p.m. and a practice on Thurs. at 2 p.m. Call Susie for more info.

There will be a Muley Roping and Team Sorting event at Custer, Mont. On June 5. Pre-entries must be made May 1, noon to 5 p.m., at 406-852-0492. Team sorting, 13 and under is $20/team, 14 and up is $80/team. Mule roping will have a 50 team limit at $100/team. Proceeds will benefit Custer Co. 4-H horse programs. Registration at the event will be 9 a.m., event at 10.

The Lovell Rodeo Club at Lovell, Wyo., is seeking stock bids for the 2021 Mustang Days Rodeo, June 26. Bids must be in by May 10. They need rough stock, steers and calves. Send bids to Lovell Rodeo Club, Fox 494, Lovell, WY 82431, or email to lovellrodeoclub@gmail.com . Questions only, call 307-254-9577 or message them on Facebook.

There will be a Lisa Lockhart Clinic May 10-11 at Rapid City, S.D. It’s $600/rider, must be 13 or over, and a $300 deposit is required to hold your spot. If you have been to a Lisa clinic in the past, they may be having an advanced clinic if there’s enough interest. Call Lindsey O’Keeffe at 307-401-2555.

The National Versatility Ranch Horse Association/Wyoming, will be holding events May 15-16 at Douglas, Wyo., August 28-29 at Cheyenne and Sept. 11-12 at Cheyenne. To learn more, go to the facebook page NVRHAWY.

There is a Red Lemmel Saddle Bronc and Kelly Timberman Bareback school coming up May 21-22 at the Casey Tibbs Arena, Ft. Pierre, S.D. They will start at 9 a.m. both days. The stock is Lazy3S and will be appropriate for size and experience. All aspects of rodeo competition will be covered besides getting on live stock. You can sign up on line at http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com .

A Bob Welsh Barrel, Pole and Horsemanship clinic will be May 21-23 at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. It’s $475/rider, $250/audit. This wil be an advanced class for age 12 and over. Horses need to be well started in their event. The clinic is limited to 15 students and $150 deposit must be there by May 1. Facebook PM BobandPeggyWelsh for info and the address to send the deposit.

Hermosa Roping Club has set the dates for the summer roping series. They are May 23, June 6, 13, 25; July 9 and 16; August 20 with finals August 29. It’s enter at noon, rope at 1 on the Sundays ropings, enter at 5 and rope at 7 on Fridays. They will also be holding an open 10 header on May 16. For info, call Jack Dye at 605-381-5302 or Matt Steen at 605-519-4676.

With green grass coming on some places, it’s time to get those founder prone horses off the green stuff again. If you have one that has foundered in the past, it’s critical as they will again with very little green grass.

That’s my circle for the week! I hope the wind goes down, the rains come and that you pray for our naton. Have a great week.