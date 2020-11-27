Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: High dollar brand, cancellations, barrels, ropings, ranch ropings

Another Thanksgiving has come and gone for my clan. It was a bit different this year, as the ones who hadn’t just gotten out of quarantine had a smaller, separate gathering from those of us who have survived the plague and quarantine. It’s been a pretty strange year all the way around, but it doesn’t keep us from being thankful in spite of it. I’m very thankful that our family didn’t have any empty chairs this year. The ones of years past are hard enough without adding one or two. We, as usual, had too much to eat, which is a blessing that many of us overlook. I pray that it will always be so.

A historic Montana brand recently sold at auction and brought an extraordinary amount of money. It’s a beauty though, as it is a simple heart, on both horses and cattle. The brand had been in the same family since 1873, but that family was no longer in the livestock business, so decided to sell the brand. It came down to a bidding war between two entities and brought $36,000! I can’t imagine it being bought by an outfit that was paid for with cattle, but I can surely hope so.

Due to the original venue burning down and no host site was found in eastern S.D., the three 2021 East River Jr. High School Regional rodeos will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. They plan to be back on the east side of the river by 2022.

The World Series of Team Roping Finale XV that was to be held in Las Vegas, Nev., has been canceled. They are trying to hold some of the semi finals events elsewhere and there are options for qualifiers, so go to the website or to the Facebook page for details.

I’m sad to say that The 19th New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball has been canceled for this year due to the Wyoming State Health Officer’s orders that went into effect Nov. 24. It’s a sad time for the state of Wyoming.

There will be a team roping practice on Dec. 5 at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex. It will start at 8:30 a.m. And it’s $25 a person. On Dec. 6, there will be the Christmas Jackpot Team Roping at the same place. Enter at 10 and the sled roping for beginners will start at 10:45, with the #11.5 slide to follow.

Dec. 12 is the date for the Ugly Sweater Barrel Race at Ashley Arena, Pukwana, S.D. Exhibitions will start at 1:30 with the run to start at 2. Call Tucker at 605-730-1073 or Nikki at 605-730-8430.

Don’t forget the Community Jackpot Series at Arthun Barn, Gillette, Wyo. The remaining dates are Dec. 12 and 19. They will have open and youth breakaway; open and youth tie down roping; and open and high school goat tying. The Dec. 19 will be the Ugly Sweater Roping with an award for the ugliest sweater. There should be some beauties there! Call Zane at 307-660-9501 or Stacey at 307-660-8466.

The ConneXion Ranch Roping Series Three Person Ranch Doctoring at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Arena, Billings, Mont. Has the dates set. They are Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 20. They’ll all start at 1 p.m. (MST) amd all ages and skill levels are welcome to compete. Enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. This is a low stress cattle and horse handling roping, not a team roping, so if you’ve never done ranch roping, go to the ConneXion Ranch Roping page on Facebook for the rules and point system. These are great family events and fun to watch too, so put it on your schedule.

The SDRCHA stallion nomination forms have been mailed out. If you don’t get one, get ahold of them. They need to be returned by Jan. 10, 2021.

I’ll have more info on this closer to the event, but write this on your calender. There will be a barrel series at Niewohner Arena, Albion, Neb., starting Jan. 16-17.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week and stay safe out there folks. Pray for our nation and our President. Our way of life depends on it.