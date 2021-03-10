Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Hunter Reaume, clinics, fundraisers, Indian relay schedule

After all the warm, sunny days here, it was overdue for some regular March weather. It’s snowing as I write this; wet flakes, that are melting from underneath as it piles up. It’s good moisture that we all desperately need. I sure hope those further north and east are getting some too.

My heart is warmed by the young man at the American rodeo who, due to a spook by his horse, lost the $1.1 million that he had won with his calf roping run, pending his getting back on and riding forward for the stopwatch to start it’s time on the tie down. His horse boogered, the calf got up, and his reaction was to get on his horse, pet him, and tip his hat to the crowd that undoubtedly was roaring their disappointment. The young man, Hunter Reaume, formerly of Meteetsee, Wyo., displayed the epitome of his Christian faith, and is the very face of gracious sportsmanship. I’ll never forget him for that. I’ve witnessed way less classy behavior from well known figures when one of those “throw your sucker in the dirt” moments happened, and I can understand the frustration involved, but Hunter, he didn’t throw a tantrum. He made sure his horse and the calf were all right. He’s a true hero for young people to look up to.

The SDHRA finals will be here before you know it! Camping reservations and vendor applications are now available online as well as the practice and regional rodeo schedules. Go to http://www.sdhsra.com/rodeos/state-finals.html for all the info you need.

Tickets are on sale now for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. Go to http://www.buckinghorsesale.com . Get them early and book a room while you’re at it. Miles City fills up fast that weekend!

The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has approved races for the 2021 season and more are pending. The schedule so far is Hardin, Mont. June 5-6; Buffalo, Wyo. June 12-13; Pine Ridge, S.D. Aug. 7-8; Ft. Pierre, S.D. Sept. 18-19 and the Championship of Champions at Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 24-26.

There will be a benefit auction for Chas Tousignant on Saturday, Mar. 20, at the Wibaux County Fairgrounds, Wibaux, Mont. There will be food with a free will donation, and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. To donate, pleast contact Brian Nelson at 701-218-0267, Kelly Dale at 406-978-2064 or drop them off at Pro-Tech Diesel with Jesse Gillespie.

Ryan and JJ Elshere will be having a Bronc Riding School March 19-20 at the Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. It’s $100, lunch provided, and limited to high school students. There will be broncs suited for every level. Call Ryan at 605-441-9177 or 605-798-5252.

The Newcastle Rodeo Club will be holding their annual fundraiser dinner on Mar. 20, 6 p.m., at the Weston County Fairgrounds Event Center, Newcastle, Wyo. There will be a dinner, student auction for a day’s work, silent and live auctions and entertainment. For more info or to donate for the auction, call Marissa Sweet at 307-746-8750.

The Battle on the River Bulls and Broncs will be at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on March 20 and April 2-3. They’ll take the first 20 entries with the top six back for a short go nightly. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature the good Korkow Rodeo stock. For more information, call Shane Gunderson at 701-400-4534 or Cauy Gunderson at 701-220-2201.

There will be a Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic April 16 at the NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D. Focus will be on training young horses and tuning up rodeo horses. Tuition is $200/rider, $50 to audit, limited to 15 riders. Call Jason or Jennifer Jensen to register at 701-500-2026 or 701-221-9024.

The 2021 Bothwell Bucking Bulls Bullriding and Bullfighting school will be April 16-18 at Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. Tuition is $300 for junior and senior bulls and for the bullfighting. Bullriding instructors will be Brett Stall, Jobie Dryden, Clayton Savage; bullfighter instroctore will be Pat Crawford. Call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Rachel Bothwell at 605-381-7914 to get entered.

If you’re wanting into one of the clinics I mention, get your name on the list quick, as most of them fill very fast.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation.