Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Hunter Reaume, clinics, fundraisers, Indian relay schedule
After all the warm, sunny days here, it was overdue for some regular March weather. It’s snowing as I write this; wet flakes, that are melting from underneath as it piles up. It’s good moisture that we all desperately need. I sure hope those further north and east are getting some too.
My heart is warmed by the young man at the American rodeo who, due to a spook by his horse, lost the $1.1 million that he had won with his calf roping run, pending his getting back on and riding forward for the stopwatch to start it’s time on the tie down. His horse boogered, the calf got up, and his reaction was to get on his horse, pet him, and tip his hat to the crowd that undoubtedly was roaring their disappointment. The young man, Hunter Reaume, formerly of Meteetsee, Wyo., displayed the epitome of his Christian faith, and is the very face of gracious sportsmanship. I’ll never forget him for that. I’ve witnessed way less classy behavior from well known figures when one of those “throw your sucker in the dirt” moments happened, and I can understand the frustration involved, but Hunter, he didn’t throw a tantrum. He made sure his horse and the calf were all right. He’s a true hero for young people to look up to.
The SDHRA finals will be here before you know it! Camping reservations and vendor applications are now available online as well as the practice and regional rodeo schedules. Go to http://www.sdhsra.com/rodeos/state-finals.html for all the info you need.
Tickets are on sale now for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale. Go to http://www.buckinghorsesale.com. Get them early and book a room while you’re at it. Miles City fills up fast that weekend!
The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has approved races for the 2021 season and more are pending. The schedule so far is Hardin, Mont. June 5-6; Buffalo, Wyo. June 12-13; Pine Ridge, S.D. Aug. 7-8; Ft. Pierre, S.D. Sept. 18-19 and the Championship of Champions at Casper, Wyo., on Sept. 24-26.
There will be a benefit auction for Chas Tousignant on Saturday, Mar. 20, at the Wibaux County Fairgrounds, Wibaux, Mont. There will be food with a free will donation, and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. To donate, pleast contact Brian Nelson at 701-218-0267, Kelly Dale at 406-978-2064 or drop them off at Pro-Tech Diesel with Jesse Gillespie.
Ryan and JJ Elshere will be having a Bronc Riding School March 19-20 at the Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. It’s $100, lunch provided, and limited to high school students. There will be broncs suited for every level. Call Ryan at 605-441-9177 or 605-798-5252.
The Newcastle Rodeo Club will be holding their annual fundraiser dinner on Mar. 20, 6 p.m., at the Weston County Fairgrounds Event Center, Newcastle, Wyo. There will be a dinner, student auction for a day’s work, silent and live auctions and entertainment. For more info or to donate for the auction, call Marissa Sweet at 307-746-8750.
The Battle on the River Bulls and Broncs will be at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. on March 20 and April 2-3. They’ll take the first 20 entries with the top six back for a short go nightly. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature the good Korkow Rodeo stock. For more information, call Shane Gunderson at 701-400-4534 or Cauy Gunderson at 701-220-2201.
There will be a Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic April 16 at the NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D. Focus will be on training young horses and tuning up rodeo horses. Tuition is $200/rider, $50 to audit, limited to 15 riders. Call Jason or Jennifer Jensen to register at 701-500-2026 or 701-221-9024.
The 2021 Bothwell Bucking Bulls Bullriding and Bullfighting school will be April 16-18 at Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. Tuition is $300 for junior and senior bulls and for the bullfighting. Bullriding instructors will be Brett Stall, Jobie Dryden, Clayton Savage; bullfighter instroctore will be Pat Crawford. Call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Rachel Bothwell at 605-381-7914 to get entered.
If you’re wanting into one of the clinics I mention, get your name on the list quick, as most of them fill very fast.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation.
> Martin Livestock Horse Sale, Mar. 15, Martin, S.D.
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> BHSU Rodeo Goat tying and Breakaway Jackpots, Mar.18,24, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.
> Ryan and JJ Elshere Bronc Riding School, Mar. 19-20, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> New Underwood H.S. Rodeo Club Smoker, March 19, New Underwood, S.D.
> Tiffany Ogren Breakaway School, Mar. 19-20, Dix Arena, Glasgow, Mont.
> Kiplinger Cow Spectacular Show, March 19-21, McCook, Neb.
> Chas Tousignant Benefit, Mar. 20, Wibaux Co. Fairgrounds, Wibaux, Mont.
> Battle On The River Bulls and Bronc, Mar. 20, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Newcastle High School Rodeo Fundraiser and Dinner, Mar. 20, Event Center, Newcastle, Wyo
> Jacob Elder Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 20-21, Glaus Ranch, Chamberlain, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Spring FunDay Series, March 27, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Salute To Spring Youth Rodeo, March 27, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Ice Box Open Barrels and Poles, Mar. 27-28, Sublette Co. FG, Big Piney, Wyo.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> Arthun Equine Spring Jackpot Goats, Breakaway, Tiedown Roping, Mar. 28, Gillette, Wyo.
> Battle On The River Bulls and Broncs, April 2-3, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Rodeo Minot, April 9-10 and April 17-18,All Season Arena, N.D. State Fair Center, Minot, N.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Brandee Wardell Barrel Clinic, April 16, NDSF All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Spring FunDay Series, April 24, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, April 24, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Southwest Neb. NRHA Slide In, April 29-May 2, McCook, Neb.
> B-Y Youth Rodeo, May 1, Whitehall, Mont.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Phil Haugen Horsemanship Clinic, May 1-2, Bloomfield, Neb.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont.
> Bull Riding Series, May 14, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore.
> 11th Annual Friends of the Peckerneck Trail Ride, May 21-23, Alma, Neb.
> Spring FunDay Series, May 22, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, May 22-23, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont.
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
> Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo.
> SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Ryan Rushing Reining Clinic, July 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D.
> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo.
> Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo.
> Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Hunter Reaume, clinics, fundraisers, Indian relay schedule
After all the warm, sunny days here, it was overdue for some regular March weather. It’s snowing as I write this; wet flakes, that are melting from underneath as it piles up. It’s good moisture…