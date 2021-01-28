Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lockwood update, clinics, barrel races, roughstock schools, NDCHOF, Sundance entry info
It’s been breezy but fairly pleasant this week, especially in view of it being January. I hear good news from areas of the southwest that are finally getting the long awaited moisture. It’s mostly in the form of snow, but, it’s moisture and there they won’t have it on the ground for months on end. I’m also hearing reports of rain and snow in parts of California, where they also desperately needed it. It’s always strange to see inches of snow in usually sunny Arizona but none in the northern plains. Perhaps our turn is coming next week.
This is in regard to the recent mask mandate that was proclaimed over all federal buildings and federal land by the talking heads in D.C. I don’t know if it pertains, but a word of caution to our ranchers who operate on federal lands. Just to be on the safe side, don’t take a chance on being caught without a mask by a federal employee while out in your pastures. I know, it’s stupid, but, if they are looking for a reason to jerk your federal land grazing permits, this would be a great opportunity for them to take a step in that direction. Just a heads up. Do some research on your own. Find out for yourself, for sure, what the situation is.
Some good news though! The exemption competitors for the American have been named. They are barrel racer Dona Kay Rule, who demonstrated grace when disqualified from the WNFR when she tested positive for covid, and tie down roper Caleb Smidt. Both are well deserved exemptions and I’m sure glad they’re going to be able to compete.
I saw an update on recently injured bullrider Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont. He has a broken jaw and had surgery to put it back together this past week. He’s got braces and his jaw is wired shut, but, he’s striving to keep his strength up and his physical training on track despite a liquid diet. His jaw will be thus restrained for eight to twelve weeks but he plans to be back in PBR competition at the Del Rio, Texas show.
Tickets are on sale now for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale which will be May 13 in Miles City, Mont. I know that’s a ways off, but get those tickets now and a room booked or you’ll be sleeping under a bush along the river. This will be a big one after it was cancelled in 2020 and Lord knows they need the rain. Tickets can be gotten through http://www.buckinghorsesale.com/tickets.
The 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinics are March 26-28 and April 1-3. These clinics fill extremely fast, so get your name in to them now. Call Carole Hollers for info or to sign up at 605-391-9702.
M & M Equine LLC Barrel Racing series is underway at the Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo. Remaining dates are Feb. 12 and 26, and March 5 and 12. The arena will open at 4, exhibitions will run, then the youth and open 4D will run together starting at 7 p.m. PeeWees will follow that. Check out details at the Facebook page M & M Equine LLC.
The 26th Annual North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame meeting will be Feb. 12-13 at beautiful Medora, N.D. There will be great entertainment both nights. Tickets are on sale now and you can get registered as well at http://www.northdakotacowboy.com.
Feb. 13-14 is the Sweetheart Barrel Race at the Ag Park, Columbus, Neb. It’s sanctioned with BBR, RFB, NPBA and has $500 added both days. There will also be a 2D sidepot on Sunday. Divisions are peewee, youth 3D, open 4D, youth 2D poles, and open 2D poles. Entry office opens 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, 9-11:30 on Sunday.
The Sundance Winter Festival on Feb. 13 has it’s entry and division information available. Divisons are Outlaw (snowboards), Girly Guns, Young Guns, Classic Guns, and Open. All entrants must be 18 or older. There will be a calcutta on Friday night at the Longhorn Saloon from 5-7 p.m.. You can also enter early there that evening or at 8 a.m. at the Crook County Fairgrounds headquarters. The event itself will start at 11 a.m. Find out all about it at http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com.
Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be safe out there, keep your chin up, and pray for our nation.
UPCOMING EVENTS
> Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 3 8 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHBA Super Stakes Bucking Horse Futurity, Feb. 3, J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> BHSS Bucking Horse and Bull Sale, Feb. 5, Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, S.D.
> Triple R Tack Dummy Roping, Feb. 5-6, Triple R Tack, Rapid City, S.D.
> Ranch Sorting Practice and Sort, Feb. 5 and 6, respectively, Y3 Arena, Kimball, Neb.
> Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 6, Baker, Mont.
> Do It Right No Lopin’ Ropin’, Feb. 6, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Feb. 6, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Team Branding Roping Series, Feb. 6, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> 6th Annual Battle of the Scholars School, Feb. 6-7, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Camp Crook Roping Club Meeting, Feb. 6, Tam’s Corner Bar, Camp Crook, S.D.
> M & M Enterprises LLC Barrel Series, Feb. 12 and 26, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> 26th Annual N.D. Cowboy Hall of Fame meeting, Feb. 12-13, Medora, N.D.
> Samantha Flannery Barrel Pattern Preparation Clinic, Feb. 12, McCook, Neb.
> M & M Equine LLC Winter Barrel Series, Feb. 12 and 26, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Sundance Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 13, Sundance, Wyo.
> Arthun/Thar Jackpot Series, Feb. 13, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Horse Sale, Feb. 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, Feb. 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Sweetheart Barrel Race, Feb. 13-14, Agri Park, Columbus, Neb.
> Shriner’s Chariot Races, Feb. 13, noon, and Feb. 14, 4 p.m., Afton, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Feb. 14 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Forner Park Thoroughbred Race Meet, Feb. 19-May 1, Grand Island, Neb.
> Big Horn Basin Horse Sale, Feb. 20, Worland, Wyo.
> 3 Man Team Doctoring, Feb. 20, 9 a.m., Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo.
> Kevin Vesey Working Cowhorse and Horsemanship Clinic, Feb. 20, Menoken, N.D.
> 3 Person Ranch Doctoring/Roping, Feb. 20, Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch Arena, Billings, Mont.
> Thar’s Ranch Sorting/RSNC Wyo. Finals, Feb. 20-21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, Feb. 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars, Feb. 27, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 27, Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, Feb. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, Feb. 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 28, Baker, Mont.
> M & M Equine LLC Barrel Series, March 5 and 12, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Neiwohner Arena, Albion, Neb.
> The American Rodeo, Mar. 6-7, AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 7, 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, March 12-14, Miles City, Mont.
> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Mar. 12-14, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, March 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, March 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, April 1-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13, Miles City, Mont.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
