Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lockwood update, clinics, barrel races, roughstock schools, NDCHOF, Sundance entry info

It’s been breezy but fairly pleasant this week, especially in view of it being January. I hear good news from areas of the southwest that are finally getting the long awaited moisture. It’s mostly in the form of snow, but, it’s moisture and there they won’t have it on the ground for months on end. I’m also hearing reports of rain and snow in parts of California, where they also desperately needed it. It’s always strange to see inches of snow in usually sunny Arizona but none in the northern plains. Perhaps our turn is coming next week.

This is in regard to the recent mask mandate that was proclaimed over all federal buildings and federal land by the talking heads in D.C. I don’t know if it pertains, but a word of caution to our ranchers who operate on federal lands. Just to be on the safe side, don’t take a chance on being caught without a mask by a federal employee while out in your pastures. I know, it’s stupid, but, if they are looking for a reason to jerk your federal land grazing permits, this would be a great opportunity for them to take a step in that direction. Just a heads up. Do some research on your own. Find out for yourself, for sure, what the situation is.

Some good news though! The exemption competitors for the American have been named. They are barrel racer Dona Kay Rule, who demonstrated grace when disqualified from the WNFR when she tested positive for covid, and tie down roper Caleb Smidt. Both are well deserved exemptions and I’m sure glad they’re going to be able to compete.

I saw an update on recently injured bullrider Jess Lockwood, Volberg, Mont. He has a broken jaw and had surgery to put it back together this past week. He’s got braces and his jaw is wired shut, but, he’s striving to keep his strength up and his physical training on track despite a liquid diet. His jaw will be thus restrained for eight to twelve weeks but he plans to be back in PBR competition at the Del Rio, Texas show.

Tickets are on sale now for the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale which will be May 13 in Miles City, Mont. I know that’s a ways off, but get those tickets now and a room booked or you’ll be sleeping under a bush along the river. This will be a big one after it was cancelled in 2020 and Lord knows they need the rain. Tickets can be gotten through http://www.buckinghorsesale.com/tickets.

The 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinics are March 26-28 and April 1-3. These clinics fill extremely fast, so get your name in to them now. Call Carole Hollers for info or to sign up at 605-391-9702.

M & M Equine LLC Barrel Racing series is underway at the Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo. Remaining dates are Feb. 12 and 26, and March 5 and 12. The arena will open at 4, exhibitions will run, then the youth and open 4D will run together starting at 7 p.m. PeeWees will follow that. Check out details at the Facebook page M & M Equine LLC.

The 26th Annual North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame meeting will be Feb. 12-13 at beautiful Medora, N.D. There will be great entertainment both nights. Tickets are on sale now and you can get registered as well at http://www.northdakotacowboy.com.

Feb. 13-14 is the Sweetheart Barrel Race at the Ag Park, Columbus, Neb. It’s sanctioned with BBR, RFB, NPBA and has $500 added both days. There will also be a 2D sidepot on Sunday. Divisions are peewee, youth 3D, open 4D, youth 2D poles, and open 2D poles. Entry office opens 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, 9-11:30 on Sunday.

The Sundance Winter Festival on Feb. 13 has it’s entry and division information available. Divisons are Outlaw (snowboards), Girly Guns, Young Guns, Classic Guns, and Open. All entrants must be 18 or older. There will be a calcutta on Friday night at the Longhorn Saloon from 5-7 p.m.. You can also enter early there that evening or at 8 a.m. at the Crook County Fairgrounds headquarters. The event itself will start at 11 a.m. Find out all about it at http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be safe out there, keep your chin up, and pray for our nation.