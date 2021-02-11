Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Net wrap peave, some cancellations and reschedules due to weather, rough stock, ropings, barrels
Well, everyone who was hoping for some “real winter” sure ought to be enjoying themselves. As I write this, the below zero for a high, wind chill around -30, with a high north wind and snowing. Just not a pretty day at all.
Some folks are calving and lambing. It just doesn’t seem like that nice of a time of year for that.
I have a soap box moment to share. As I drive along our highways, I just cringe when I see garbage thoughtlessly thrown out into the road ditches. What makes me cringe the worse, though, is the balls of netwrap. I’m sure glad you’re pulling it off the bales before rolling them out, but when you throw it on your bale bed, guess what, it blows off when you head down the highway. Those nasty things will be there until the end of time, tangling in haying equipment should someone hay the road ditch, and just generally being ugly and unnecessary. We can do better than that, can’t we? Aren’t we the stewards of this beautiful land?
Ok. Got that off my chest. The folks at Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., have cancelled all of the events they had scheduled for February. It’s just too darned cold! They’ll be rescheduling some and when they do, I’ll let you know. The Barrel Jackpot at Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D., has been rescheduled to Feb. 21.
Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls double header at DSU, Dickinson, N.D. On Feb. 21, starting at 110 a.m., with doors open at 8:30 for check in and entry payment. Pre-entries close Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. to enter the ponies call Kerry at 701-880-8372, for bulls call Hunter at 612-223-0759.
There will be a 3-Man Team Doctoring on Feb. 20 at the Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo. Signup is at 9 a.m., rope at 10:30. It’s $180/team and will have open, novice and youth divisions. Call for info and rules to Lacey at 307-760-3619 or Kristie at 307-840-0792. This is a fun, family oriented, slow paced ranch roping event.
The Hearts and Horses general meeting and awards presentation will be on Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m., at 2402 W. Overland, Scottsbluff, Neb.
There will be an Amanda Brengle Goat Tying Clinic at Arthun Equine Center, Gillette, Wyo., on March 27-28. The 27th will be the beginner’s clinic for $75; the 28tth will be the advanced clinic for $100. You can do both for $150. All levels welcome. A $50 deposit is due by March 1. Call 307-250-8548.
Barrel Blast 4D Barrel Races will be at the Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo, on Feb. 20-21 and March 5 and 12. Open 4D, youth 3D and $1000 Novice horse divisions. Call Debbie Beede at 308-631-1153 for info. They are also planning a summer awards series that will be one weekend per month. When I learn more I’ll let you know.
The Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser supper and auction will be on March 6, 5:30 p.m., at the Community Center, Belle Fourche, S.D. There will be a live auction after the dinner, which is being catered by the Branding Iron Steakhouse.
March 6-7 is the March Madness Roping at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It will have tie down, breakaway, youth mixed team roping, mixed team roping, #11 slide muley and #13 slide muley. Call Will LaDuke at 307-689-5806 about the roping, If you need a stall, they are available. Call 307-620-0034 for them. It’s cash only entry.
The American Rodeo is ON! It will be March 6-7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s the richest rodeo in the nation and is in it’s 8th year and is offering $2.3 million in prize money. Tickets are on sale now.
ARP Spring Fling will be March 12-14 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There is $7300 added money. Friday will have open 3D poles, 2D futurity sidepot. Saturday and Sunday will be open 4D barrels, 2D futurity, 2D derby/maturity, youth 3D and pee wee. Call Lexi Hamm at 307 299-3771. Check it all out at http://www.adonranchproductions.com.
Well, that’s my cold, windy, snow circle for another week. I hope it’s warmer and much more pleasant by the time you read this. Don’t forget, you can send me items for this column by emailing them to the address at the header of this column. I’m always glad to help you out with your event. Have a safe week and pray for our nation.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Feb. 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Forner Park Thoroughbred Race Meet, Feb. 19-May 1, Grand Island, Neb.
> 7th Annual Grandstand Gala, Feb. 20, Moose Lodge, Mobridge, S.D.
> Big Horn Basin Horse Sale, Feb. 20, Worland, Wyo.
> 3 Man Team Doctoring, Feb. 20, 9 a.m., Snowy Range Equestrian Center, Laramie, Wyo.
> Kevin Vesey Working Cowhorse and Horsemanship Clinic, Feb. 20, Menoken, N.D.
> 3 Person Ranch Doctoring/Roping, Feb. 20, Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch Arena, Billings, Mont.
> Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls, Feb. 21, DSU, Dickinson, N.D.
> RESCHEDULED: Circle T Barrel Jackpot, Feb. 21, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Hearts and Horses General Meeting and Awards, Feb. 21, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Thar’s Ranch Sorting/RSNC Wyo. Finals, Feb. 20-21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, Feb. 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars, Feb. 27, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Gillette College Booster Club Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 27, Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, Feb. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, Feb. 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> CANCELLED! Clayton Graham Arena Breakaway and Team Roping, Feb. 28, Baker, Mont.
> M & M Equine LLC Barrel Series, March 5 and 12, Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.
> Bob Welsh Barrel and Pole Clinic, Mar. 5-7, Neiwohner Arena, Albion, Neb.
> BFHS Rodeo Team fundraiser/auction, Mar. 6, 5:30, Community Hall, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> March Madness Roping, March 6-7, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> The American Rodeo, Mar. 6-7, AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, Mar. 7, 21 and 28, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Bareback and Saddle Bronc School, March 12-14, Miles City, Mont.
> ARP Spring Fling Barrel Race, Mar. 12-14, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, March 13, Presho, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, March 13, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> WarmUp Rodeo, March 14, Torrington, Wyo
> Joe Beaver Tie Down Roping Clinic, Mar. 18-19, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Kiplinger Cow Spectacular Show, March 19-21, McCook, Neb.
> Joe Beaver Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 20-21, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.
> Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic, Mar. 20-21, Wyo. State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo.
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 26-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Bares, Bronc and Bulldoggin’, March 27, McKenzie County Fairgrounds, Watford City, N.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, March 27, Riverton, Wyo.
> Stuart Dominguez Memorial Bull Riding, Mar. 27, Cody Stampede Grounds, Cody, Wyo.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club, Mar. 27, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> MCCC Winter Series, March 27, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.
> MCC Pioneer Winter Series Rodeo, March 27, MCC Ag Adv. Center, Miles City, Mont.
> Road To The Horse, March 27-28, Ft. Worth, Texas
> 29th Annual Hollers/Golliher Breakaway Clinic, April 1-3, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Working Cowhorse Series, April 10, Bond Ranch, Worden, Mont.
> Bobby Harris Breakaway Clinic, April 10-11, Lutter Barn, Zell, S.D.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, April 11 and 25, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, April 17, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
> Sweetwater Ranch Sort Club Jackpot, April 24, Sweetwater Events Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo.
> Travis Tryan Team Roping School, April 24-25, AgriPlex, Wright, Wyo.
> Kirk Hall Reined Cowhorse Clinic, April 24-25, Thermopolis, Wyo.
> Spring Schooling Horse Shows, May 1, Pavillion, Wyo.
> Winter Family Rodeo Series, May 9, Sheridan College Barn, Sheridan, Wyo.
> World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont.
> World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont.
> Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore.
> Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD
> Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo.
