Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Open riding at Gollihers, ranch sortings, clinics, BHSS events, skijoring in Gillette

It’s a beautiful winter day here as I write this. There’s some snow on the ground but not enough to make grazing a problem, the sun is shining, and for a change, no wind. I’m reminded to enjoy these days and focus on the positive things in life, not the strife and concerns of our nation.

Golliher Arena, south of Belle Fourche, S.D., has open riding time available. It’s $10 per horse. You can get your time slot by calling Jerry at 605-641-0698.

The next meeting of the New Underwood Roping Club will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Club office in New Underwood, S.D.

The South Dakota 4H Rodeo finals bids are due by Jan. 15. Bids are open for photographer, saddles and programs. Go to the Facebook page SD 4H Finals Rodeo, Inc. and message them for more information. Yes, I know, I’d prefer a phone number too, but this is what they want folks to do.

Don’t forget that the Thar’s Ranch Sorting will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D., on Jan. 16-17. Entries will be open from 8-8:30 a.m., with the sort starting at 9 a.m. Call Zane at 307-660-9501 for info, or go to http://www.TharRanchProductions.com. Stalls will be available and can be reserved by calling 605-355-3861.

If you’re in the Bar Nunn, Wyo., area, and might be interested in joining a drill team, there will be an organizational meeting on Jan. 21, 6 p.m., at the Hanger, Bar Nunn, Wyo.

With the Black Hills Stock Show coming up fast, I want to remind you of more of the great events that will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. On Jan 23-27 there will be the NRCHA All Around Show. It will be starting at 8 a.m. each day. In conjunction with it will be the AQHA Winter Classic Show Jan. 23-28. The 23rd will start at 9 a.m., 8 a.m. all the other days. On the 24-26 will be the Best of the West Roping Futurity.

On Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., will be the BHSS Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Bullriding. There will be 40 of the top bulls and bullriders matching up for this event. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.gotmine.com. It will be at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center arena.

The BHSS Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Saddle Bronc Match will be Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. The top 30 bronc riders will be coming to town to get on the best broncs in the business. They will be competing for $10,000 in cash purse! The top three from the long go will have a sudden death short round. This will also be at the Civic Center arena.

If you’re into fast horses and pure adrenalin-rush excitement, then be in Gillette, Wyo., on Jan. 30, 10 a.m. for the Gillette Skijor Derby! In this event a skier is pulled through a course by a running horse and it’s exciting! I’ll have more info by next week and will let you know time and location.

The Buck and Ball and BHBA New Year’s Event may have been cancelled for 2020, but there’s still some good news to share. The BHBA Super Stakes Futurity will be held on Feb. 3 at the James Kjerstad Event Center following the Broncs to Breakfast event. You can learn more at http://www.buckinghorsebreeders.com. The famous Buck and Ball will be held in Gillette, as always, in 2021, so have no fear.

The BHSS Bucking Horse and Bull Sale will be at the Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, S.D., on Feb. 5.

Feb. 6 is the date for the Halligan Agency LLC Ranch Sorting. It will start at 9 a.m. The night before, Feb. 5, they will have a practice sort from 5-7 p.m. All will be a the Y3 Arena, Kimball, Neb. New sorters are welcome! Call or text Cody Halligan at 308-235-7336 for more information.

There will be a barrel training clinic on Feb. 12, taught by Samantha Flannery. It’s Understanding the Feel: Pattern Preparation. It will cover preparing your colt for the pattern, presenting the pattern, drills and helpful techniques. It will be $350/person, with $150 non-refundable deposit, and taking 10 riders. You can audit for $100. It will be at McCook, Neb. To get signed up or learn more, email her at debchristy@trianglecross.com, call or text her at 785-543-7829 or message her on Facebook. This clinic will be held in conjunction with the Triangle Cross Sweethearts Barrel Races Feb. 13-14.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. Be safe and pray hard for our nation.