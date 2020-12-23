Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Postponement, roughstock rodeo, barrel series, ranch roping, hope for 2021

By the time you read this, Christmas will be past. I pray that the feeling of Christmas remains to give us all hope and peace.

The 2021 WSRRA Bronc Bash and Ranch Rodeo has been postponed until spring. I will let you know when the new date is as soon as I know.

There is a brand new, just planned New Year’s Eve event happening on December 31 at the James Kjerstad Event Center though! It’s the Bares, Broncs and Bulls with the top roughstock riders in the business and region competing. There will be five stock contractors coming, showcasing 10 barebacks, 15 saddle broncs and 10 bulls. There will be a short round where two barebacks, four saddle broncs and two bullriders come back. Th

ere will also be a live band after the show. The doors will open at 5 p.m., calcutta at 6 p.m. and the event at 7:30. Admission is $20, 12 and under is free.

The Barrel Series at Niehwohner Arena, Boone County Fairgrounds, Albion, Neb., will be Jan. 15-17. There’s added money in both open and youth divisions. For details, call Todd Flinn at 308-730-2022 or email toofpikbarrels@gmail.com.

January 16 is the 2021 BSRRF Benevolent and Scholarship Ranch Roping. There will be Three Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, starting at 11 a.m. It will be at the MCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. Entries are open now at 406-671-8339 or you can enter there that day. There will be a rules meeting at 10:30 a.m.. Kids are welcome to rope and there are divisions set up so they can. This is great family entertainment!

The 6th Annual Battle of the Scholars will be Feb. 6-7, 9 a.m., at the Miles City Community College Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. There will be NFR instructors giving advanced bareback and saddle bronc practice. There are limited spots and they will fill fast, so contact John Franzen at 307-689-2879. This is a Powder River Rodeo, LLC production.

There will be a Bobby Harris Team Roping Clinic on March 20-21 at the Ford Pavilion, Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. These fill fast, so you sure might want to get your name on the list early. Contact Lisa Fordyce via Facebook.

That’s it for events for this week. But, the biggest upcoming event is now the New Year. I certainly hope it just comes in, sits down, doesn’t touch anything and shuts up. Who would have guessed what a wreck 2020 would turn out to be for most people. I can’t think of anyone who was untouched by the events of this year. I realize there were some tremendous blessings as well and we need to keep focusing on those. Every cloud has a silver lining.

I’m sure hoping for a return to normalcy for our lives. The rodeos, horse shows, county fairs, ropings, barrel races, horse races, etc…., need to be held so people can get back to what we do. Cancelling events hasn’t made a nickel’s worth of difference in the big picture, but it’s about broke many whose livings depend on these events happening. I dread having to put a “cancelled” in my column. I want to return to having more items each week than I can possibly include in this one forum. When I do that, I know that people are busy, livings are being made, and fun is being had. I miss that, as do you.

My hope also for 2021, is that the rains will come, hay will be abundant, and the cattle market will get back in the black.

I hope you all are abundantly blessed this coming year and that our nation can recover from the drubbing it has taken on many levels. We are still the last refuge and hope for many and I hope that we will always be so. May God Bless America!