Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch style ropin’, team roping, team sort, BHSS events, clinics

It finally put down some measurable snow this week. I’ve talked to a few people who were dealing with some pneumonia in their calves in the lots, so this ought to settle the dust and fix that situation. Range sheep operations are pretty tickled too, I’m sure, since sheep will eat snow on pasture and thrive.

This past fall the Beef Complex building burned down at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. That building did more than just host beef shows during the state fair. It hosted many equine events throughout the year and was an integral part of the eastern S.D. horse and rodeo world. The folks from that area sure miss that building and, wanting to help with it’s rebuilding, have set up a fundraiser account for it. If you want to contribute some money to this very important part of the region, please send a check to: Barrel Racers for the Complex, c/o Great

Western Bank, 101 King St. E., Chamberlain, SD 57325.

There will be a No Lopin’ Ropin’ at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo on Jan 9. It will start at 9:30 a.m. with the Novice roping, followed by the open. Please call if you have questions about the novice or any of the rules of this type of roping. The Three Man Team Doctoring will be $180/team, cash entries only. Text Reo to pre-enter at 406-839-7395. Bring your trade gear and dress like a cowboy. No ball caps, in other words, and if you don’t have a rope strap or saddle strings on your saddle you probably won’t like this type of roping.

A Team Roping Jackpot will be held at Billy Martin’s indoor arena east of Sturgis, S.D. on Jan. 9. Enter at 10, rope at 11. There will be a handicap muley drawpot, #10 w/8 inc., new target roping, and #13 slide muley roping. Cash only. Call Levi O’Keeffe for info at 701-721-9248.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be having a team sort on Jan 10 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. The next two will be in the same place on Feb. 21 and Mar. 28. Call 605-431-6105 for learn more.

If you have a favorite mare that you’re wanting to breed, this might be right up your alley. The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Stud Row Auction is coming up Jan. 15 through Feb. 1. It’s a silent online auction for breedings to regional stallions. It’s a great way to be able to breed to a top stallion and also help raise funds for the WCHOF. The website is http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org and the stallion listings will be on there soon, so keep checking. I’ve had a sneak peak of the great stallions offered and it’s a dandy lineup.

Presho Livestock will be holding horse sales on the second Saturday of every month. The next one is Jan. 16 with loose horses selling starting at 11 a.m., riding horses at 1 p.m. There’s a 7% commission on all horses and a $50 no sale fee. If you have questions, call Zach Ballard at 605-999-3334.

There will be a Justin Henderson Horsemanship Clinic on Jan. 16-17 at the B & S Ranch, Casper, Wyo. All ages and riding levels are welcome. It’s $150 for the two days, and a $50 deposit will hold your spot. Call Ashley at 307-797-1890 to RSVP and other informaton.

The Black Hills Stock Show South Dakota Cutting Horse Association Show will be Jan. 18-20 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. It will start at 8 a.m. all three days. Pre-entries need to be made as soon as possible with Susie at 406-599-1086 or email sreed@gstc.net. You can get more info on the Facebook page South Dakota Cutting Horse Association too.

The BHSS Versatility Ranch Horse Competition will be Jan. 21-22, 8 a.m. both days, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. This is a really enjoyable event to watch and maybe get inspired to try it yourself.

I will fill you in on more of the great events coming up at the Black Hills Stock Show next week. It’s always jam-packed with fun things to watch both at the Civic Center and the Event Center, plus that great trade fair.

This heavy snow today reminds me that since most of the fall works are done now, shod horses probably need to have their shoes pulled so they don’t get snowballs in them. It’s not only awkward for the horse but darned hard on joints and pasterns, and even all the way up through the spine. Duct tape a tennis ball to the bottom of your feet and see how it goes for you and you’ll sure understand what your horses put up with.

That’s my circle for another week, and the first one in 2021. Please pray for our nation.